Cora Jade Possibly Missing 12 Months On WWE TV After Undergoing Surgery

Cora Jade returned to WWE television just a few weeks ago from an undisclosed hiatus and now she has been forced to head onto another one that might last for the next year. The injury scare that broke out around her turned out to be a legit one and she had to undergo surgery to fix things up. Now, there would be a long road to discovery.

The injury scare broke out during the January 12, 2024, WWE NXT live event around Cora Jade who had to be pulled out of a match. The recently returned star was having a match with the NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria in the main event that had to be stopped due to the challenger suffering an injury and requesting to stop the match.

During the November 15 episode of WWE NXT, commentator Vic Joseph confirmed that Cora Jade has suffered a torn ACL and is expected to be out of action for almost a year. She was reportedly unable to walk into the locker room on her own and had to be taken backstage by four officials.

Cora Jade shared an update on her injury

In more update to the situation, the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion provided more of a glimpse into her injury via a photo on Instagram. She was seen lying in a hospital bed ahead of her knee surgery. “They say that your darkest hour comes before your dawn. TTYL,” the caption of the given photo stated.

They say that your darkest hour comes before your dawn. TTYL pic.twitter.com/mBTUz1edru — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) January 23, 2024

Some of her colleagues from the pro-wrestling scene sent best wishes to Cora Jade in her post. “Hey, you’re stronger than you realize and you’ll see that. You got this, beautiful… that comeback is loading,” wrote former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, who is also healing from an ACL injury of her own. “You’ve got this. I’m rooting for you every step of the way” wrote the most veteran Natalya Neidhart.

As mentioned above, Cora Jade returned to the WWE programming at the NXT Deadline premium live event on December 9, attacking Lyra Valkyria from behind. It was an essential warning from her to the various members of the NXT women’s locker room, including Karmen Petrovic and Gigi Dolin. Unfortunately, those momentums have been cut short as she might not get a chance to return for this entire year.