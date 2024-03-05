Liv Morgan Improved Acting Skills Amid Her Lengthy WWE Absence

Liv Morgan is one of the most natural babyface female figures in the current women’s locker room in the WWE. She is over with the fans so much that an incident of police arrest due to drug possession didn’t turn out to be a fatal one for her. In fact, fans supported her and showed instances of why she shouldn’t be charged as the guilty one. For the time being, she keeps on staying out of action.

Originally, her absence came due to a reaggravated injury situation and there’s still no update on when we could see the anticipated comeback. Reports only confirm that Liv Morgan is still on her journey to recovery and while doing so, she has also been busy honing her acting skills. The info was provided in a recent post on her official Twitter account which claimed that she’s a good student of acting classes.

Forever a student pic.twitter.com/TW1O536zbY — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 3, 2023

Liv Morgan went through a couple of injuries in mid-2023

Liv Morgan suffered an injury back in May of 2023 and it turned out to be a shoulder injury which made fans fear she would be gone for a long time. In fact, that injury also caused her to relinquish the tag team titles. However, she made her shocking return during an episode of Smackdown within a month which wasn’t a smart decision.

Moving on, Liv Morgan suffered yet another shoulder injury which was basically re-aggravating the previous one which again put her out of action for a long time. Multiple reports claimed that she was gearing up for a return which is yet to happen. We wonder whether that has any connections to her recent arrest as reports continue to claim that it has nothing to do with the incident.

Liv Morgan’s last appearance on WWE TV in a wrestling capacity occurred on the July 17 episode of Monday Night Raw in 2023. During this event, she and Raquel Rodriguez ended up losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. Speculations were rife that WWE was forced to plan the title change due to Liv’s injury which was also confirmed by the superstar herself.