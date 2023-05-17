The Judgment Day is one of the most dominant factions in Monday Night RAW and in entire WWE right now. The famous faction was founded at WrestleMania 38 by WWE Hall of Famer Edge along with former WWE United States Champion Damian Priest.

The faction kept on expanding as the current WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley joined it next at the WrestleMania Backalsh ple. Former WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Finn Balor joined the faction next but on the same night, the faction decided to betray their original leader Edge and they took him out of the group.

WWE RAW – The Judgment Day To Get A New Member?

Dominik Mysterio was the next wrestler to join the faction as he betrayed his own father at the Clash at the Castle ple. But Dominik Mysterio’s arrival, the faction never expanded and there were not even any mention of any expansion further.

Finally, there are rumors of a possible expansion of the Judgment Day as it has also been teased on this Monday at RAW. One of the newest NXT call ups who joined Monday Night RAW after the WWE Draft 2023 is rumored to join the faction. The rumored name is none other than JD McDonagh. Here is what he said after he got his main roster call up;

JD McDonagh Is Rumored To Join The Judgment Day

“That’s a wrap. It’s funny, it’s like a dam breaking a suppose. You’re pushing and you’re pushing and you’re pushing, and you feel something building for your whole life. I’ve been doing this 21 years now, and 15 or 16, I felt like I was spinning my wheels, I might never make it. But all of a sudden, things happen, it all just clicks, you know? Coming here to NXT, getting to be in the ring every single week with the best young wrestlers in the world, bar none, it helped unlock something in me.

“It helped me finally get to the next level. I can’t wait. I can not wait for the next chapter. It feels I’ve been walking forever, and I’ve reached the mountain top. I’ve got to keep on pushing the goalposts back. I’m gonna ride this thing til the wheels fall off. I absolutely love this. I love NXT. I loved my time here, love testing myself, and now the next step, Monday Night Raw, Monday Night McDonagh.”.

This week on RAW, McDonagh made his main roster debut when he participated in the Battle Royal that was organized to determine the no. 1 contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. McDonagh beat down Dolph Ziggler after his elimination. McDonagh would be an excellent fit for Judgment Day and he could definitely grow further if gets to join the faction.

H/T & Transcribed By – 411Mania