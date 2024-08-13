Women’s Tag Team Championships will be on the line on next week’s episode of WWE Raw alongside two more matches to culminate in some ongoing feuds from the red brand. The title match was announced in a three-way match capacity after the number-one contender’s match concluded in a DQ capacity.

As confirmed, the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn will defend their titles in a triple threat match against Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY & Kairi Sane, and Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark of the newly introduced Pure Fusion Collective faction on the next episode of WWE Raw.

In the second hour of the latest bygone episode of WWE Raw, Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) vs. The Pure Fusion Collective (Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark with Sonya Deville) in a Number-One Contender’s Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship ended in a DQ after Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn attacked both teams.

Fyre and Dawn were sitting at ringside to take a closer look at the contest. Trying to take a shot at Sane, Stark ended up kicking Fyre in the face. To seek retribution, the champions got into the ring and hammered away at Stark and Baszler as the referee called for the match on WWE Raw.

It was back at the June 15 Clash at the Castle premium live event that Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships by defeating Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in their hometown of Glasgow, Scotland to bring back the titles on WWE Raw. They have also defended the titles at NXT Great American Bash, last month.

Also on next week’s WWE Raw, The New Day’s feud with The Final Testament will continue to unfold as Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods will be teaming with Odyssey Jones against Final Testament’s Karrion Kross, Akam & Rezar. Plus, Pete Dunne will get another shot to get his hands on Sheamus, someone he’s been after for the past few weeks.

WWE Raw August 19 episode match card

The August 19 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the FLA Live Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The three confirmed matches for the second-last episode before Bash in Berlin 2024 are given below,

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre defend against IYO SKY & Kairi Sane, and Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

– Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods & Odyssey Jones vs. Karrion Kross, Akam & Rezar

– Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne