Initially slated for an appearance at Royal Rumble 2024, plans around Brock Lesnar were disrupted due to legal complications related to Vince McMahon’s trafficking lawsuit. This ruled out his appearance on WWE TV while he also faced further setbacks with the Endeavor-owned company where Vince McMahon doesn’t possess any power.

During a recent interview with The Daily Mail, Triple H was asked about the return status of the top WWE Superstar when the WWE’s Chief Content Officer stated the following and essentially mentioned that it fully depends on the mood that the former champion is in.

“You’d have to ask Brock Lesnar that. Brock kind of does his own thing. He’s up in Canada, I’m sure, watching his kids play hockey and enjoying life. If and when he decides he would like to do something, we’d be open to the conversation. We’ll see.”

The legal department will have to clear Brock Lesnar for a return

In a follow-up update on this matter, Wrestling Observer noted that Brock Lesnar’s WWE return won’t be as easy as it was noted by Triple H. Even if the multi-time Wrestlemania main event wants to reprise his role at a future Show of Shows edition, the final approval will have to be given by the WWE lawyers upon which the creative team can move forward,

“This situation could change, and they might determine that enough time has passed for them to consider bringing him back. It’s not as simple as deciding to bring Brock back; it’s all about the legal circumstances. If Brock Lesnar returns, it’s because the lawyers have given their approval, and if he doesn’t, it’s because they haven’t.”

It’s been almost a year since we’ve seen Brock Lesnar on WWE programming as he was last seen at SummerSlam 2023. In that match, he lost to Cody Rhodes in the final bout of their trilogy to move into a hiatus. The comeback from the time-off was about to end in early 2024 but the legal complications began and he was excluded from the roster of the latest WWE video game, WWE 2K24 before already getting removed from WWE creative plans.

Around Wrestlemania XL in early April, rumors started swirling that there was some sort of “movement” in WWE to bring Brock Lesnar back into the fold. But The Wrestling Observer firmly reported that it’s fully become a legal matter and until and unless the green signal comes from the lawyers, there’s nothing that the creative team members can do about it.