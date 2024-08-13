Bash in Berlin 2024 WWE premium live event will finally present an opportunity for the banished Judgment Day members to get their hands on the active members in a mixed tag team match. An altercation segment took place during the latest episode of Monday Night Raw after which the confirmation regarding this match.

Over on Raw, The Terror Twins (Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest) got into a physical battle with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in the stands which led the WWE to announce the mixed tag team match featuring these four at Bash in Berlin 2024. The news comes just a couple of days after Cory Hays of Pro Wrestling Nexus reported that this match was being planned for the PLE card.

After having a back-and-forth exchange with the mic, Damian Priest attacked Dominik in the backstage area with Liv trying to save the latter. Ripley chased Liv off while Dom escaped the scene. Later on Raw, Dominik defeated Carlito in a singles bout. After the match, The Judgment Day attacked Priest, but Ripley made the save. Following this segment, the mixed tag match was made official for Bash in Berlin 2024.

Winning the title from Becky Lynch at the King & Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia, Liv Morgan has been the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion since early May. After having successful defenses over Lynch and Zelina Vega, Morgan retained her title over Ripley at SummerSlam after Mysterio betrayed Ripley and started a romantic angle with Morgan.

It was also at Summerslam that Damian Priest dropped the world heavyweight title to Gunther after Finn Balor turned on him. Then last week on Raw, Priest and Ripley were ousted from the Judgment Day faction while Morgan was included in the group.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 premium live event, the first-of-its-kind is all set for Saturday, August 31 from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. Currently, three matches for the show have been announced that will start streaming, live at 1 PM Eastern Time on Peacock/WWE Network.

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– Mixed Tag Team Match: Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest vs. Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio