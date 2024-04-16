WWE Raw is taking us through the initial stage of the post-Wrestlemania 40 season which will have the first stop in the form of Backlash, next month. As WWE heads onto the next international outing, the first match for the show has been announced and it will be contested for the world championship.

In the latest episode of WWE Raw, it was confirmed that Damian Priest will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at Backlash, which takes place in Lyon, France on May 4. This comes after Uso officially became the new challenger for the world title, last week.

In the main event of the April 8 episode of WWE Raw, Jey Uso defeated Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed in a Fatal-4-Way match to become the new number-one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Drew was inching closer to the win, looking for the Claymore Kick but CM Punk interfered from the commentary table and stopped him from hitting Jey with the move by holding his leg. Jey countered with a kick followed by a Frogsplash off the top rope to secure the pinfall win.

WWE Raw: Jey Uso escaped an attack on Judgment Day

Then during the latest episode of WWE Raw, Balor told Priest that he thought they should go after the tag team titles. Priest said Balor should focus instead on beating Uso later the night before he teaches Uso about a beatdown at Backlash. The two then agreed to focus on Uso.

Then in the penultimate matchup of WWE Raw, Uso defeated Balor in a singles contest. Priest appeared on the apron after the match to have a confrontation with Uso. This allowed Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio to jump on Uso for an attack but Uso managed to fend them off and left through the crowd.

Priest became the new World Heavyweight Champion during the second night of WrestleMania 40 and became the top champion on WWE Raw. He cashed in Money in the Bank contract right after Drew McIntyre won the title from Seth Rollins, and got attacked by CM Punk. Backlash will see Priest putting his title on the line for the very first time.