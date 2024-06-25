Amid the thunderous run that Liv Morgan is currently having on WWE Raw, she will go through her next championship defense in next week’s episode. Alongside this match, a Wrestlemania rematch from a year ago and two further qualifiers for the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder matches will also go down in the next episode.

As mentioned above, WWE Women’s World Heavyweight Champion Liv Morgan will go through her second title against current rival Zelina Vega. After winning the title from Becky Lynch at the King & Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia, she first defended against Lynch on the very next edition of WWE Raw in a steel cage match.

Her next title defense was announced after the two had a physical confrontation on WWE Raw in the presence of Dominik Mysterio. Morgan was out for a promo session when Zelina Vega challenged her to a match for the Women’s World Championship only to be declined. Vega and Morgan started attacking each other as Rey Mysterio appeared and separated them.

Suddenly, Dominik pushed Rey down in the ring and Morgan was happy about it. As a result, Rey vs. Dominik was also announced for the coming episode of WWE Raw. It will be a rematch from Wrestlemania 39 where Rey picked up the win against his son.

The last couple of Money in the Bank qualifiers will also take place on the next episode of WWE Raw with the men’s lineup standing Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Ilja Dragunov squaring off in a triple threat while the women’s triple threat match will be Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile.

WWE Raw July 1 episode match card

The July 1 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the TD Garden arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The confirmed matches for this go-home episode of 2024 Money in the Bank PLE are given below:

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Zelina Vega

– Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio in a rematch from WrestleMania 39

– Women’s Money in the Bank triple-threat Qualifier: Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai

– Men’s Money in the Bank triple-threat Qualifier: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ilja Dragunov