Sending the WWE Universe into a frenzy, Kayla Braxton announced her departure from the company by taking to Twitter a couple of days ago. As confirmed, the upcoming June 28 episode of Friday Night SmackDown from the famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York City will mark her final appearance with WWE before she moves on to her next chapter.

Speaking of this, speculations have rightfully begun around Kayla Braxton moving into All Elite Wrestling just like her predecessor Renee Paquette FKA Renee Young in the WWE. According to a report by Fightful Select, AEW has been made aware of her contract status for a couple of weeks. But it’s unclear if this happened via direct communication between the soon-to-be ex-WWE talent or an agent with AEW,

“We’re told AEW had been made aware of her contract status a couple of weeks ago, but we aren’t sure if that was due to direct communication between Becker/ an agent, or AEW.”

“There’s Not Really Talking About Beforehand,” Kayla Braxton On WWE Gig With Paul Heyman

Kayla Braxton working with the WWE under a verbal agreement

In a further update from the source, it was affirmed that Kayla Braxton is currently working for the WWE under a verbal agreement now that her WWE contract is officially over. The two sides have been in discussions, but the outcome of these talks has not been disclosed. Hence, it’s not clear if the talent is herself walking out for not agreeing to a new deal,

“Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp has learned that Kayla Braxton is currently working for the company under a verbal agreement between the two sides following her WWE deal expiring recently. The two sides have been in discussions, but we’re not told what came of them.”

WWE’s Kayla Braxton Released Excerpts From Autobiography Amid “R*pe Baby” Controversy

The first indication of this shocking WWE departure came after it was first noticed that Kayla Braxton removed WWE from her social media username raising questions about her status within the company. When Fightful first reached out to WWE and the talent having the real name Kayla Becker, they were told that she was “still with” the company. But that status has since been changed.

With that, Kayla Braxton will soon be known as an ex-WWE employee who started with the company back in 2016 to grow her own fanbase by becoming a regular face on WWE programming and The Bump on YouTube. For the time being, we wait for a farewell for her, this Friday night on Smackdown from the MSG.