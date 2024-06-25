Speculations were rife regarding WWE Champion Cody Rhodes’ scheduled match at Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event which was finally met on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. Instead of putting his prestigious title on the line, he will be seen in action against The Bloodline members in a tag team match.

As announced on Raw, a six-man tag team match will go down at Money in the Bank 2024 where the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be teaming up with Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens against any three members of The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

This tag team match at Money in the Bank 2024 stems from what transpired on the latest bygone episode of Smackdown. In the final segment of the show, Fatu debuted as the newest member of The Bloodline by attacking the three babyfaces – Rhodes, Orton, and Owens and was able to single-handedly vanquish them.

After the attack was over, Fatu also aligned himself with The Bloodline by posing with them. This coming Friday night on Smackdown, Fatu will join the faction cohorts at the Madison Square Garden arena in New York City in a segment in what’s being promoted as a Bloodline Acknowledgment ceremony.

In more news for Money in the Bank 2024, new qualifiers have been added to the ladder matches scheduled for the PLE. On Raw, Lyra Valkyria defeated Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane to advance to the women’s division ladder match (Lyra pinned Sane with her Night Wing finisher) while Chad Gable defeated Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman (Gable pinned Reed with a moonsault) to advance to the men’s counterpart. Further qualifiers will go down on this week’s Smackdown and the next episode of Monday Night Raw.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, July 7 with SmackDown and Heatwave events also going down on the same weekend. The current match card for the PLE goes as follows:

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins (If Priest wins, Rollins can never challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship as long as Priest is champion. If Rollins wins, Priest leaves The Judgment Day)

– Six-Man Tag Team Match: WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

– Men’s Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. TBD vs. TBD

– Women’s Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match: IYO SKY vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD