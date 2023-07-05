The current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is one of the most dominant wrestlers of WWE right now. He joined the main roster last year after WrestleMania 38 and he is undefeated since. Soon after joining the main roster he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship and still holding

There are rumours that WWE is considering him to break the record of the Honky Tonk Man of longest Intercontinental Championship reign which is intact for 36 long year. The Ring General is only three months away from breaking the record. At Royal Rumble, he broke another record previously held by Rey Mysterio of surviving in a Royal Rumble match for the longest time.

WWE RAW – WWE Legend Applauds Gunther’s Technical Mastery and Charisma

The Austrian professional wrestler received massive praise from multiple legends of wrestling. Former WWE five times Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett also shared praised for the 38 year old professional wrestler and addressed him as a ‘complete Phenom’. Speaking with BT Sport recently, Barrett said;

On what impresses him about The Ring General: “GUNTHER is a complete phenom, to be honest with you. I think if he didn’t have the Intercontinental Championship, I think we’d already see him competing with the likes of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns for the world championships, but I think he’s in the build still.

Gunther Is Undefeated On The Main Roster

“I think he’s in a really good position. I just think that there’s not a single weakness to his game. The most impressive thing for me is not the chops and the hard-hitting nature. They are great, and I enjoy that. It’s not the technical side of his game.

“He’s a massive guy, and it’s a lot harder to have the cardio ability in these kind of 25-30 minute matches when you’re a 250-pound-plus guy, versus when some of the guys who are 170-180 pounds. It’s a lot easier because you’re not carrying that weight around. GUNTHER, I think his cardio ability, more than anything else as a heavyweight really impresses me.”

On His’s Intercontinental Title reign: “Let me tell you, I had that championship five times, and the effect I had on the caliber of that championship, I sent it through the basement. So thankfully, prestige from GUNTHER, and when I tell people now, ‘Yeah, I’m a five-time Intercontinental Champion,’ they’re like, ‘Woah, woah, that GUNTHER guy, that makes it really special.’ So yeah, thank you, GUNTHER.”

Gunther is currently involved in a feud with Drew McIntyre and there are rumours that the European duo would face each other at Summerslam next month where the Ring General would put his title on the line. Drew McIntyre might be a legit competitor in front of him but it looks like he is not going to drop the title before breaking Honky Tonk man’s record.

H/T – eWrestlingNews.com