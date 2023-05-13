This week’s Smackdown started as a reminder was given on the return of the WWE Undisputed Universal heavyweight champion Roman Reigns tonight. He was still holding two titles in the promo picture. As long as he is holding two titles, there are fears that he might potentially win the World Heavyweight Championship in the near future as well.

Match 1 – First round match for the World Heavyweight Championship tournament – AJ Styles defeated Edge and Rey Mysterio

WWE Smackdown 12.05.2023 Results Part 1

The night started with the first triple threat match of the World Heavyweight championship tournament. As we all know, SmackDown stars also got their fair share win the World Heavyweight championship. The first match featured AJ Styles and WWE Hall of Famers Rey Mysterio and Edge.

The match was booked for over 12 minutes and it was an excellent match. AJ Styles won the match and not only he won but he pinned Edge to win the match. The pin was also clean. He pinned the Rated R Superstar with The Phenomenal Forearm. Rey Mysterio botched a Top Rope DDT on Edge just before the Phenomenal Forearm.

Match 2 – First round match for the World Heavyweight Championship tournament – Bobby Lashley defeated Austin Theory and Sheamus

The second match of the tournament was booked for nearly 10 minutes and it was an excellent match as well. We must say that triple threat matches on SmackDown were better than what RAW delivered earlier this week. Theory had been the perfect heel of this match, even though he did not receive any weak booking.

At the end of the match, Bobby Lashley was trying to lock Austin Theory in the Hurt Lock. Sheamus hit a Brogue Kick on Theory whose hands were caught behind by Bobby Lashley. Lashley quickly threw Sheamus out of the ring and pinned Theory to win the match. Lashley would meet AJ Styles later tonight.

Match 3 – Cameron Grimes defeated Baron Corbin

Before the start of the match, Corbin cut an insulting promo on Cameron Grimes. But as soon as the match started, Grimes pinned Corbin with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp which he addressed as Cave In. The match was only seven seconds long and it was an impressive debut for Cameron Grimes.

Next up was the Bloodline segment and it was the longest segment of the night. Roman Reigns is back on SmackDown for the first time after WWE WrestleMania 39 and a lot of things happened in this promo. It started with Roman Reigns praising his cousin Solo Sikoa for taking care of all the businesses he was given.

Roman Reigns then turned his attention to the Usos and expressed his anger on them for feeling to win the WWE Tag Team championships and he was mostly angry because The Usos dedicated their victory to him, the victory that Usos never got. Paul Heyman then informed Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns would team up to challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Tag Team championships at Night of Champions.