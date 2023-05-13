On this part of tonight’s Smackdown, we would look at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match and the semi final match of World Heavyweight Championship match tournament. We would also look at the heel turn of Asuka.

Match 4 – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship – Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defeated Damage CTRL

WWE Smackdown 12.05.2023 Results Part 2

This was the only title match of the night and we get to it after a number of backstage segments and pre taped footages. There were not enough expectations from this match since it was easily predictable and Damage CTRL received pretty weak bookings for quite a long time. Surely they were not going to win the title here tonight.

And they did not. They lost the match and once again it was Bayley who had to swallow the pin. We seriously hope Liv and Raquel drop their Tag Team championships to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville next week on Monday Night RAW as the match was already scheduled.

Next up was the victory celebration of the WWE RAW Women’s champion Bianca Belair who is on SmackDown right now. She entered the ring and as soon as the Fireworks started, the former champion Asuka came out. Bianca looked pretty confused with the arrival of Asuka as she was not expecting it at all.

Asuka entered the ring and she offered a handshake to Bianca. As soon as Bianca accepted it, she spit the Green Myst on the face of the champion. This was Asuka’s heel turn. We are happy that she is back in WWE. But we do not see any possibility of her winning the title anytime soon.

Some of the matches and segments were announced for next week’s SmackDown. Pretty Deadly would make their main roster debut against the Brawling Brutes, The Usos would go on to face the LWO, and the Tag Team Champions would go face to face with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Clearly, they are not doing the hard brand split.

Match 5 – World Heavyweight Championship tournament semi final – AJ Styles defeated Bobby Lashley

The main event of the night was booked for nine minutes and it was arguably the best match of the night. It was no doubt a pay per view standard match where both of these 45+ wrestlers what they are still capable of. The match was pretty fast and from the very first minute, it was extremely exciting.

AJ Styles would be going on to challenge Seth Rollins in the finals of the tournament and it was already rumored from quite a long time. He received a very strong booking in this whole process and he was really excellent. Even in this match he was really good. He pinned Lashley with the Phenomenal Forearm and it was a clean win.

AJ Styles received a very strong booking throughout but surely he is not going to win the World Heavyweight Championship. It is going to be Seth Rollins who has received a very strong booking for a number of months. It was pretty much planned as it seems. AJ Styles celebrated his victory as this week’s SmackDown went off air.