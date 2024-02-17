WWE Smackdown: Bron Breakker Joins Blue Brand On February 16 Episode

The newest member of the WWE Smackdown roster was announced, this week in the form of Bron Breakker. His inclusion into the main roster was under speculation for a long time and now the time is near that he finally shows his skillsets on mainstay TV. The move came even though he’s a reigning champion on NXT.

Bron Breakker experienced something special this week as he and Baron Corbin won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic which further helped them to quickly become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. Then on Friday night on WWE Smackdown, moments before the main event, the general manager of the show, Nick Aldis came out to announce the second-generation superstar to have signed a contract.

In addition to his debut, Fightful Select reported that Bron Breakker was set to have his debut match on WWE SmackDown next Friday, February 23 with his rumored opponent being Dante Chen. This match will also be Chen’s main roster debut. That match was later made, official on the TV broadcast.

Bron Breakker competed in the 2024 Royal Rumble match before WWE Smackdown debut

Before appearing on WWE Smackdown, Breakker originally joined the main roster by participating in the Men’s Royal Rumble matchup. According to the previous reports of Wrestling Observer, he was the one to have replaced Brock Lesnar in the 30-man Royal Rumble. He also confronted Gunther during the match, teasing the Wrestlemania 40 showdown,

“Bron Breakker essentially fulfilled the Brock Lesnar role he came in when Brock Lesnar was gonna come in. He threw up the guys Brock Lesnar was gonna throw out. He got thrown out exactly how Brock Lesnar was [supposed to be eliminated].”

As mentioned above, Breakker’s WWE SmackDown debut happened as one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions as he and Baron Corbin won the gold on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Breaker’s debut on the main roster doesn’t necessarily mean that he’ll drop his newly won gold and stop appearing on NXT. Rather, he might continue to have dual appearances just like Carmelo Hayes does on both shows.

There were also speculations that Breakker’s main roster call-up could have been delayed due to the NXT tag title win but PWInsider confirmed that wasn’t the case which was further proved true on the latest episode of WWE Smackdown.