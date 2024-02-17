WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Two Final Participants Set For Men’s Chamber Match

This Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown was all about Elimination Chamber 2024 buildups as this was the final live TV taping before the premium live event. Several superstars competed in qualifying matches to make an entry to the career-altering structure that would further pave the way for the opportunists into Wrestlemania 40.

In the opening match of WWE Smackdown, Kevin Owens defeated Dominik Mysterio to qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2024 Match. After a miscommunication between Mysterio and the self-proclaiming member of The Judgment Day, R-Truth, Owens was able to hit a pop-up powerbomb on Dominik for the pin to win.

This year’s outing inside the steel structure will be Owens’ second wrestling match as he wrestled only once inside the Elimination Chamber match before scoring a single elimination. In the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup, he will be against the likes of Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, and Logan Paul, next Saturday night.

In the final Men’s Elimination Chamber 2024 qualifying match, The Miz took on the United States Champion Logan Paul and came up short. Before the match began, Logan stated that fans should start a #ThankYouLogan hashtag on X as he’d be wrestling for them. Logan also claimed to qualify for the Chamber match by knocking out The Miz and then have a rematch against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

The Miz fought valiantly on Smackdown against his former teammate and was also able to fight off Paul’s classic brass knuckle trick. But he eventually got pinned by Logan who hopes to conquer the Elimination Chamber, and then compete against Rollins to become a double champion.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Optus Stadium on February 24 in Perth. Below is the updated match card for the final PLE before Wrestlemania 40,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to the World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. TBD

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

– Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect