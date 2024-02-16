WWE’s The Undertaker Saves Michelle McCool After Sudden Mishap In Gym

The Undertaker is a professional wrestling legend who is often considered the greatest of all time by a portion of the WWE Universe. He has long been retired from the WWE but when the time requires, he shows up on TV to give us goosebumps. The pop culture icon is under contract with the WWE on a lifetime basis which also keeps the chances alive to see him in one last match if concrete plans are available.

Being the most celebrated athlete in or outside the wrestling business, the spotlight always remains on him. After carrying the responsibilities for the WWE for almost three decades, The Undertaker is currently enjoying his retirement days which allows him to spend time with his wife and daughter.

Since 2010, The Undertaker has been married to Michelle McCool who herself is a former WWE Women’s Champion and Divas Champion. The overall four-time women’s champion made a name for herself as one of the top female WWE Superstars during her heyday and someday she would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer.

Having the pledge of returning to WWE in-ring competition, McCool still keeps herself fit enough to compete inside the squared circle. In the latest, she took to her Instagram and uploaded a video to inform everybody that The Undertaker caught her safely when she got a cramp while trying to perform a workout move.

‘‘Wanted to see if sweats would slip too bad, so asked hubs @undertaker to hold me for second! I caught a hammy cramp, he caught me & then I caught the bag!”

Undertaker saves Michelle McCool in the gym after she had a hamstring cramp pic.twitter.com/YGq3mNKlJ4 — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) February 15, 2024

Michelle McCool left the WWE in 2011 for The Undertaker

While The Undertaker has always got shoutouts from his wife for providing support toward him, it’s a fact that it was his presence in the locker room that once forced McCool to leave the WWE in the first place. It was their relationship that forced the people to think that she was in a privileged spot in the WWE after which she decided to quit things.

“It was tough just leaving in itself was tough because it got to a point where I was dealing with so much again mostly being Undertaker’s girlfriend and why I was on TV and even having a writer throw the papers up one day and say ‘Why don’t we just call it the Michelle McCool and The Undertaker show?!’” McCool stated in an appearance on the Chasing Glory podcast.