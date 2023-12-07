WWE Smackdown: Celebrity And Big Return Scheduled For December 6 Episode

It has already been declared that the upcoming episode of WWE Smackdown will be a special “Tribute to the Troops” edition of the show. In general, this annual tribute tradition used to be a separate show following the weekly blue brand tradition but this year, WWE has merged the two shows to make it a memorable affair. None other than CM Punk was announced to make a return to the show after a decade.

According to the reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AJ Styles will return on this Friday’s “Tribute to the Troops” special episode of SmackDown. For the past few weeks, we haven’t seen the former WWE Champion in action after a kayfabe attack from The Bloodline.

AJ was last seen on the September 22nd episode of WWE SmackDown, where he was assaulted by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline. The attack was indicated at a matchup between AJ and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with the title hanging in the balance at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia which wasn’t the case. Nothing was informed by the source in which capacity AJ will be returning.

Sheamus is scheduled to make a WWE Smackdown comeback

Speaking of return, a Former WWE Champion is also scheduled to be back on the blue brand, shortly. Sheamus is the man under speculation who was last seen on the August 18th episode of WWE SmackDown, where he lost to Edge in a first-time-ever match.

Since that night, he has been off TV due to a shoulder injury. Wrestling Observer Newsletter also reported that Sheamus is expected to return to TV “real soon”. The Brawling Brutes is having trouble after Ridge Holland walked out on Butch during a tag team match.

On last Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Pretty Deadly made fun of Butch over the incident. Butch attacked them but they took advantage of the 2-on-1 situation. Word is now going on that Sheamus is going to return to team up with Butch to take on the top faction.

Whether or not Sheamus’ return happens, the two-time 2024 Grammy-nominated duo, The War and Treaty will be performing live during Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. This special performance will be dedicated to US service members, veterans, and their families. Plus, a Wrestlemania 34 rematch between Charlotte Flair and Asuka will be on the card.