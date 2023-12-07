WWE Premium Live Event Policy To Change After UFC Merger Under TKO Banner

WWE premium live events usually bring the monthly dose of spectacular sports entertainment shows via the WWE Network and Peacock, regularly. The storylines unfolding on WWE Raw, Smackdown, or NXT programming, generally culminate in these PLEs, previously known as pay-per-view events.

After Nick Khan came into power as the WWE president, he made the changes to make these pay-per-views to be WWE premium live events. He also adopted new business policies to make these shows constant sell-outs. Now that WWE is operating under the TKO banner, it appears that more new changes could be observed for the WWE Network specials.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer disclosed potential strategies that are being considered for promoting WWE Premium Live Evens and the businesses around them. WWE is looking at these PLEs to bring them more money from each host city. If you count a PLE, per month then we should count 12 such shows a year.

All WWE premium live events to go through bidding for hosting purposes?

Right now, WWE is only doing better business with about half of those shows and the goal is to eventually include each WWE premium live event into the business strategy,

“We’ll be seeing a lot more of WWE trying to get cities to bid for at least the big shows – I mean the goal is for all 12 pay-per-view shows – but right now, I think the goal is four or five for next year, and maybe more as time goes on, as UFC is doing as well.”

The general assumption is WWE holds the above-mentioned bidding procedures for their Big-Four events but they could soon be hosting the same routine for all the WWE premium live events scheduled in a calendar year. Already, they are choosing a location, strategically which is the reason Puerto Rico provided the company with a payment of $1.5 million for hosting Backlash while the Welsh government allocated nearly $3 million for Clash at the Castle, last year.

Although, not a WWE premium live event, the recently extinct Superstar Spectacle event in India also generated money from the local market broadcaster, Sony Sports Network. Under the TKO umbrella, it appears that WWE management will be more careful when it comes to scouting locations for upcoming PLEs.

