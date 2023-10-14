WWE Smackdown: New General Managers Introduced On October 13 Episode

Heading into the October 13 episode of WWE Smackdown, Triple H is heavily promoted for a return to make a major announcement. It appeared that he wanted to usher in a new era for the blue brand as well as the red brand with three major announcements. Two new general managers were introduced to the scene one of which appeared to be a full-on surprise.

Triple H came out to a huge pop on WWE Smackdown and said there’s a big part of him that misses doing this inside the squared circle. He called Adam Pearce an unsung hero in WWE over the last 3 years and thanked Pearce for all his duties.

Triple H also noted that this is a very difficult job to manage both WWE main roster shows. Adam will no longer do it alone and after getting a promotion as he’s now become the new General Manager of Monday Night Raw.

The Game was then about to announce the General Manager of WWE SmackDown which led to NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio coming out. Dirty Dom complained about how Judgment Day got screwed out of their Tag Team Titles at Fastlane. Dom got real loud boos from the audience which was touted by the CCO of the WWE.

Nick Aldis appointed as WWE Smackdown general manager

Eventually, the new General Manager of WWE SmackDown, the former TNA and NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis was introduced to the scene. Aldis shook Pearce’s hand and said he looked forward to some healthy competition. Aldis also shook Dominik’s hand before saying that he was a big fan of his father.

Chatters of Nick Aldis joining the WWE started in this year’s summer after he had a brief return to IMPACT Wrestling, where the former Magnus faced Alex Shelley for the IMPACT World Championship at Slammiversary in July. The interesting thing is that Nick hasn’t announced in-ring retirement which could leave the door open for an in-ring return.

Heading into this week’s WWE Smackdown, PWInsider already informed that Nick Aldis was set to make his TV debut after working as a producer for WWE in recent times. It was noted that Nick was going to be an authority figure on the show and that’s how WWE introduced the former champion during the show’s season premiere.