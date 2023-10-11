WWE NXT: Major Matches Set With Halloween Havoc 2023 Implications

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Cody Rhodes kicked off this week’s WWE NXT with some major announcements. He mentioned that the NXT male roster will have a Breakout Tournament while the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is coming back. Cody announced that Shawn Michaels appointed him the General Manager for of the show for last night’s biggest episode in history via which he dropped more bombshell announcements, throughout the night.

Tony D’Angelo proposed a Tag Team Battle Royal to Cody Rhodes so that he and Stacks could receive their next challengers. As a result, a tag team battle royal has been announced for next week where the winners will challenge The Family for the NXT Tag Team Championship at Halloween Havoc. Participants for this match are yet to be confirmed.

WWE NXT Results (10/10/23): The Undertaker, John Cena, Cody Rhodes Appears

Cody Rhodes also booked a triple-threat match for next week’s WWE NXT. Baron Corbin really wanted another shot at the NXT Title while Dijak also made some valid points about getting a shot at the belt. Then Cody also wanted to give a shot at the winner of last night’s main event match between Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes.

Triple Threat contender’s match set for next week

So, a Triple Threat was booked with the lineup being Baron Corbin vs. Dijak vs. Carmelo Hayes (as Hays defeated Breakker in the main event match with John Cena standing in his corner). The winner of this match will challenge the reigning WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov on the Night One of Halloween Havoc.

Speaking of the WWE NXT Championship, Cody also arranged an impromptu title match with the belt on last night’s episode. During the kick-off segment, NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov came out and praised Cody’s passion. NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley interrupted as Dirty Dom challenged to a title match.

Cody made the match official with LA Knight being the Special Guest Referee. Then later that night, Ilja Dragnunov (c) defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio to retain the WWE NXT Championship. Knight and Trick Williams prevented any outside interference from Judgment Day.

WWE NXT: Men’s Breakout Tournament And Dusty Rhodes Classic Returning In 2023

WWE NXT October 17 Episode Match Card

– The Bada Bing Bada Boom Battle Royal for the Number-One Contender’s Tag Team Title Match

– Dijak vs Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes for the Number-One Contender’s spot for the WWE NXT Title

– Lyra Valkyria vs. Tegan Nox