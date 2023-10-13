John Cena’s Status Revealed For WWE Crown Jewel 2023 In November

John Cena has only been part of one Saudi Arabia event since WWE’s partnership with the country’s sports authority began in 2018. Due to some controversial circumstances, the franchise player of the WWE decided not to be a part of the Wrestlemania-esque shows that take place twice a year by the WWE.

Unlike what many of the WWE fans thought at that point, John Cena stuck to his decision for too long and he is only going back to the country, this year. Going by the vignettes that’s been airing for the next Saudi event, the former WWE Champion should be a part of it and he’s indeed going to be booked in that show.

Ringside News was able to confirm with a tenured member of the WWE creative team that John Cena is booked to wrestle at Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia scheduled for early November. Reports previously noted how Roman Reigns could be his opponent in their third encounter. But now reports suggest that the match has been scrapped.

But John Cena will still be on the Crown Jewel card with his rivalry with The Bloodline continuing. It’s yet to be known whether he’s been booked in a singles contest for the first time since Wrestlemania 39. Solo Sikoa or Jimmy Uso seems to be his opponent in that case given they’ve grown bad blood with him since early September.

Crown Jewel 2023: Brock Lesnar’s Status Revealed For Saudi Arabia WWE PLE

John Cena is to return to Hollywood as soon as the SAG-AFTRA strike gets over

WWE is very lucky to have John Cena back right now because that would never have been the original plan if not for the SAG-AFTRA strike that opened the door for his return. But it’s also known whenever that strike is over, WWE fans won’t be seeing him anymore in the ring.

During the press conference after Fastlane, John Cena confirmed that he was in the middle of a project that must get back on schedule as soon as the strike is over which means his hiatus from the WWE will resume,

“So, yes, I stopped the project I was in, I can’t even talk about what the project was because of the strike, and we’re in the middle of it. So, as soon as I can get back to work, I get back to work. I don’t control any of that, just crossing my fingers to hope that they can figure that out. In the meantime, I came back to help with my family.”