Kevin Owens continues to go unhinged as seen on the latest episode of WWE Smackdown with his beef continuing with Cody Rhodes. However, Randy Orton turned out to be the victim, this time around in an ambush from behind in a backstage segment of last night’s episode that brought the fallouts from Bad Blood premium live event.

Before the scheduled Women’s Tag Team title match on Friday’s WWE Smackdown, Owens suddenly entered the ring despite getting barred from entering the show. In a briefly allowed promo, he stated that he wasn’t supposed to be there as he was suspended and fined by WWE following the parking lot attack on Cody Rhodes in a non-aired segment from Bad Blood.

Owens also claimed that he didn’t turn on Rhodes, but rather Rhodes turned on him. Rhodes came out and he was about to confront Owens when Randy Orton appeared at the scene and attempted to cool things down between the two. He entered the ring as security arrived at the scene on WWE Smackdown to hold Owens back from exiting the ring and attacking Rhodes.

It was at this point that Orton grabbed Owens’s shoulder and was met with an elbow from him. In response, Orton responded with a punch to Owens’ face and stunned him. A puzzled Owens then opted to leave through the crowd.

WWE Smackdown: Randy Orton attacked by Kevin Owens backstage

Backstage, Orton advised Rhodes to leave, as he vouched to further talk to Owens to settle things down. Later on, the WWE Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis had to run to the parking lot where Owens was seen attacking Orton. Security again had to intervene to stop Owens from attacking as he could be heard saying “You wanna pick sides? Picked the wrong side.”

With no Rhodes-Owens direct confrontation airing on WWE Smackdown, the situation between the duo remains complex. Owens previously attacked Rhodes on Saturday after Bad Blood went off the air. WWE never shared the footage of the confrontation but it was rather posted online by fans since it went down in front of the public.

WWE reportedly wanted the moment to go viral on the internet and that’s what happened after Bad Blood. Heading on WWE Smackdown, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wrote on X that the situation would be handled internally.