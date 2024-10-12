This week’s WWE Smackdown turned out to be an evident tease of the original Bloodline eventually appearing on the same page in the coming weeks. The reunion has been in conversation with the WWE Universe given the upcoming edition of WarGames Match being scheduled in November and it should happen before that.

The returning Jimmy Uso opened things on the latest bygone episode of WWE Smackdown. In a promo, he indicated going after Solo Sikoa whom he was also scheduled to compete against in a singles encounter. Roman Reigns then came out and joined him in the ring amid a thunderous ovation from the crowd.

WWE Smackdown: The Rock Sent A Message To The Bloodline Before October 11 Episode

Roman told the audience present on WWE Smackdown to acknowledge Jimmy. As he further wanted to be the greatest again Jimmy said that they’d need some help to get back to the top and there’s one person who could offer some great help (referring to Jey Uso).

“No yeet” was the response from Roman but Jimmy then reminded that while Roman will forever be his Tribal Chief, he’s the only one remaining who currently acknowledges him. Jimmy then left the ring forcing Roman to have some thoughts on Jimmy’s pledge.

WWE Smackdown: Solo Sikoa defeated returning Jimmy Uso

In the final match of the October 11 episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa defeated Jimmy Uso after interference occurred from The Bloodline. The Bloodline continued to attack Jimmy after the match as Roman came out to make the save but the numbers-game eventually caught up with Roman and Jimmy.

With Solo having Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa in his corner, Jimmy was easily taken out. Roman tried to fight back on his own but Solo was able to hit him with the Samoan Spike before leaving the ring. Before WWE Smackdown went off the air, Jimmy again said to Roman, “We need him” (referring to Jey Uso).

For months now, a much-anticipated WarGames Match at next month’s Survivor Series is being speculated with the Original Bloodline gathered against the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline. If this week’s WWE Smackdown was any tease then it’s just a matter of time that Jey Uso will be back on Roman’s side to re-form the OG Bloodline in the coming weeks.