WrestleMania 40 proved to be a big success for the WWE, as the company celebrated record-breaking achievements across various aspects. In a press release issued, the company hailed the WWE premium live event as the most successful and highest-grossing event in the entire history of the event.

WrestleMania 40 had its monumental gate, which shattered previous records by a margin of 78%. Held at Lincoln Financial Field over two nights, the event saw an impressive 145,298 attendees from all 50 states and 64 countries solidify its status as the biggest premium live event and also comply with the XL logo.

WrestleMania 40 also experienced a surge in viewership, with a 41% increase through both nights in comparison to the previous year’s record-setting audience. Viewership wasn’t the only surge as merchandise sales were also up mainly due to Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock. It was up by more than 20% compared to the previous record set at WrestleMania 39.

Sponsorship also witnessed massive upping at WrestleMania 40 as it featured the first-ever ring mat sponsorship with PRIME Hydration. The event also included WWE World at WrestleMania, in partnership with Fanatics Events, which also became the highest-grossing and most-attended fan event in WWE history as it went long for a week.

Wrestlemania 40: Social media milestone set by WWE PLE

On the social media front, WrestleMania 40 broke records as the most socially viewed WrestleMania of all time, accumulating over 660 million views over the two-day extravaganza. Additionally, WWE’s YouTube channel experienced a historic milestone on WrestleMania 40 Sunday, garnering more than 67 million views in 24 hours, marking the channel’s most-viewed day in its history.

The success of WrestleMania 40 extended beyond the actual event as Friday Night SmackDown at Wells Fargo Center drew the largest gate in SmackDown history, while Monday Night Raw at the same venue recorded the largest gate in Raw history. From that same venue, NXT Stand & Deliver achieved its milestone as the most-attended NXT event ever, with 16,545 fans in attendance.

WrestleMania 40 will be remembered as a historic event mostly due to Roman Reigns losing his WWE Championship after 1316 days to Cody Rhodes who got to finish his story. Now, Cody will possibly be up for a challenge at Wrestlemania 41 from Roman’s cousin The Rock.