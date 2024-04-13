Bayley has become the new queenpin on WWE Smackdown by clinching the Women’s Championship from IYO SKY at Wrestlemania 40. Her title reign has begun on the blue brand from this week onward while her first title defense will go down on next week’s episode against a former women’s champion.

As seen on the April 12 episode of WWE Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton interrupted WWE Women’s Champion Bayley’s promo and said it was rude that she wasn’t given an opportunity to perform at WrestleMania XL. Tiffany said it seemed like Bayley was about to issue an open challenge, and she accepted it.

Bayley said she wasn’t issuing an open challenge, but was about to name her first challenger and it’s Naomi. Tiffany then reminded her that she already beat Naomi which meant she should be in the frontline. Naomi appeared on WWE Smackdown and stated that before she accepts Bayley’s challenge, she’s going to defeat the clueless Tiffany, as she always believed that she’d earned everything in WWE rather than receiving it.

As mentioned above, Tiffany had previously defeated Naomi and looked on her way to victory in this back-and-forth battle on WWE Smackdown. After an Alabama Slam, she was focused on Bayley sitting at ringside. This distraction allowed Naomi to move out of the way from the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Naomi then capitalized with a jackknife pin to win the match.

After the match, it was officially announced that Naomi would challenge Bayley for the Women’s Title on WWE Smackdown on the April 19 episode. Naomi also picked up a Wrestlemania win in a tag team match with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill against Damage CTRL.

WWE Smackdown April 19 episode match card

The April 19 episode of WWE Smackdown takes place at the PPG Paints Arena, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Number-One Contender’s match: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

– WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defends against Naomi

– SmackDown Tag Team Title number one contender’s match: The Street Profits vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. Angel & Humberto vs. The Authors of Pain