Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Reveals Wedding Date With Fiancée Tino Sabbatelli

It’s been more than a year since Mandy Rose is no longer a WWE Superstar after her sudden release from the company. She is doing just fine without the WWE, because her OnlyFans service is growing in popularity, especially around the holidays. This is something that is earning money for her future which wasn’t possible during her WWE tenure.

It now appears that Mandy Rose is preparing for one of the biggest days of her life within a year from now. It’s no secret that Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli are engaged to be married. The two have been together for years as they grew close from the early days in the WWE.

In the latest, Mandy Rose updated fans with an Instagram story to let them know that it was a tasting day for their wedding. She and Tino posed together in front of a Christmas tree where the date of the wedding was also dropped. The pair will get married in November 2024 as revealed in the below caption,

“At our wedding tasting 11/2/24.”

While Mandy Rose has experienced a career resurgence in the WWE on NXT after spending almost four years on the main roster, Tino was released from his contract. For those who don’t know, Tino had two separate stints with WWE. During his first stint, he spent nearly six years on the NXT brand until he was eventually released by the company back in 2020.

Mandy Rose had long plans for wedding since early 2023

While previously speaking on The Sessions podcast hosted by Renee Paquette, Mandy Rose talked about her wedding plans with Tino Sabbatelli. After getting engaged in early 2023, they initially planned on marrying the year, but ultimately it was pushed back to 2024. Plus, she wanted to choose somewhere around the North to scout the wedding spot during the fall,

“I felt like getting to the wedding plans. We wanna do something up north in the Fall. I kinda missed the deadline for like next year [this year], so we’re probably gonna hope for like 2024, which is totally fine. We wanna kinda use this year with everything that just happen like be able to travel, do some stuff and then… [Take a little breather] Yeah, exactly. So, that I’m excited about, planning our wedding.”