Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Reveals Wedding Date With Fiancée Tino Sabbatelli

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Reveals Wedding Date With Fiancée Tino Sabbatelli

All

WWE

Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Reveals Wedding Date With Fiancée Tino Sabbatelli

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 3, 2024 at 6:18 PM

Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Reveals Wedding Date With Fiancée Tino Sabbatelli

It’s been more than a year since Mandy Rose is no longer a WWE Superstar after her sudden release from the company. She is doing just fine without the WWE, because her OnlyFans service is growing in popularity, especially around the holidays. This is something that is earning money for her future which wasn’t possible during her WWE tenure.

It now appears that Mandy Rose is preparing for one of the biggest days of her life within a year from now. It’s no secret that Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli are engaged to be married. The two have been together for years as they grew close from the early days in the WWE.

WWE NXT: Lyra Valkyria Retains At New Year’s Evil 2024 After Cash-In Attempt

In the latest, Mandy Rose updated fans with an Instagram story to let them know that it was a tasting day for their wedding. She and Tino posed together in front of a Christmas tree where the date of the wedding was also dropped. The pair will get married in November 2024 as revealed in the below caption,

“At our wedding tasting 11/2/24.”

Details On WWE’s Liv Morgan’s Arrest For Drug Possession Surfaces Via Police Report

While Mandy Rose has experienced a career resurgence in the WWE on NXT after spending almost four years on the main roster, Tino was released from his contract. For those who don’t know, Tino had two separate stints with WWE. During his first stint, he spent nearly six years on the NXT brand until he was eventually released by the company back in 2020.

Mandy Rose had long plans for wedding since early 2023

While previously speaking on The Sessions podcast hosted by Renee Paquette, Mandy Rose talked about her wedding plans with Tino Sabbatelli. After getting engaged in early 2023, they initially planned on marrying the year, but ultimately it was pushed back to 2024. Plus, she wanted to choose somewhere around the North to scout the wedding spot during the fall,

“I felt like getting to the wedding plans. We wanna do something up north in the Fall. I kinda missed the deadline for like next year [this year], so we’re probably gonna hope for like 2024, which is totally fine. We wanna kinda use this year with everything that just happen like be able to travel, do some stuff and then… [Take a little breather] Yeah, exactly. So, that I’m excited about, planning our wedding.”

Tagged:

mandy rose

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Divas

WWE RAW

Related Article
Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Reveals Wedding Date With Fiancée Tino Sabbatelli
Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Reveals Wedding Date With Fiancée Tino Sabbatelli

Jan 3, 2024, 6:18 PM

Mandy Rose Still In Line For A Surprise WWE Return In 2024?
Mandy Rose Still In Line For A Surprise WWE Return In 2024?

Dec 21, 2023, 1:34 PM

Current Update On WWE’s Interest About Bringing Back Mandy Rose In 2024
Current Update On WWE’s Interest About Bringing Back Mandy Rose In 2024

Dec 18, 2023, 1:59 PM

Tiffany Stratton Praised By One Of The Longest WWE NXT Women’s Champions
Tiffany Stratton Praised By One Of The Longest WWE NXT Women’s Champions

Nov 11, 2023, 6:02 PM

Mandy Rose Surprised Not To Have The Itch For A Pro-Wrestling Return After WWE Release
Mandy Rose Surprised Not To Have The Itch For A Pro-Wrestling Return After WWE Release

Nov 9, 2023, 6:37 PM

Mandy Rose Wants The “Right Phone Call” To Come Around To Head Onto AEW
Mandy Rose Wants The “Right Phone Call” To Come Around To Head Onto AEW

Nov 8, 2023, 6:13 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy