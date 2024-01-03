WWE NXT: Lyra Valkyria Retains At New Year’s Evil 2024 After Cash-In Attempt

A wild night went down on WWE NXT under the New Year’s Evil gimmick, last night where one of the main events witnessed the NXT Women’s Championship being on the line. The champion had a hard-fought battle in the match and she had to overcome all the odds to retain despite a sudden cash-in attempt for a championship opportunity.

In the opening match of the 2024 edition of New Year’s Evil, Lyra Valkyria (c) defeated Blair Davenport to retain the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. As the bout reached an intense moment, the two hit the top ropes and Davenport hit a Falcon Arrow from up there, but Valkyria rolled out to the floor to prevent a pin attempt.

WWE NXT: Lyra Valkyria gets a hard-fought clean pinfall win

Davenport was clearly angry for missing the pin opportunity and she further threw the champion into the barricade. Things took a downward turn for her when she went to hit a knee strike but Valkyria moved out of the way and sent Davenport’s knee into the announce table.

Back in the ring, Davenport wanted to charge with further moves but her knee gave out. Valkyria hit the turnbuckle face first, but the challenger still couldn’t capitalize, as her knee gave out. Eventually, Valkyria delivered a roundhouse kick followed by her finishing slam maneuver to get the win and retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

WWE NXT: Lola Vice tried to cash in title match opportunity at New Year’s Evil

Soon after the match was over, Valkyria’s celebration in the ring was ruined as Lola Vice came running out with her Title Shot contract to cash it in. Vice previously won the shot by winning the Women’s Breakout tournament via which she can challenge any of the women’s titleholders of the WWE NXT brand. However, Vice couldn’t pounce on the weary champion as she got ambushed by Tatum Paxley, who jumped off the barricade and attacked Vice.

Elektra Lopez then came out to help her tag team partner but Valkyria got into the mix by dropkicking Vice and sending her for a retreat. So the cash-in attempt by Vice was never exercised at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil. Vice will have to wait for another opportunity to cash in her contract while Valkyria continues her reign as the NXT Women’s Champion. But the champion will now have to watch her back as a target would always be looming upon.