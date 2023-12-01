WWE Stars Becky Lynch And Bianca Belair Enter Guinness World Records At 2023 ESports Award

Becky Lynch is well-known for her love of video gaming sessions as she loves participating in such shows during her leisure time from the WWE schedule. We have seen her competing in the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel hosted by Xavier Woods on many occasions alongside her husband Seth Rollins. Recently, she joined another gaming session to eventually enter the Guinness World Records book.

The ESports Awards took place on November 30th at the Resorts World, Las Vegas, Nevada for the second year in a row. This award is often referred to be the Oscars for the ESports industry. During the event, Becky Lynch and her WWE colleague Bianca Belair made a surprise appearance, as they presented the award for ESports Content Creator of The Year at the event.

Not just that, both Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest digital video game display. Apart from the two WWE Superstars, Booga, and Golden Boy also participated in the session to achieve a new record acclaimed by the Guinness Record Book.

Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair presenting the award for ESports Content Creator of The Year at #EsportsAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/wHBDBJTWX6 — ❁ (@WOMENSDIVlSION) December 1, 2023

Becky and Bianca are OFFICIALLY guiness world record holders !!! pic.twitter.com/4PrwXwaomR — alexlouise ♡ (@laurengermxn) December 1, 2023

I’m so fucking confused about why Becky and Bianca are in the Guinness Book of Records for an eSports award pic.twitter.com/cZhoOkYwLI — Ghost Mutt (@TyeTyeee) December 1, 2023

The Man and The EST of WWE has a storied rivalry in the WWE that lasted for months, last year. The two even shared the center stage of Wrestlemania as well as Summerslam with the women’s championship hanging in the balance. Following the 2023 draft, the two were sent to different brands.

Also, Becky Lynch had a short stint on NXT, earlier this year where she achieved the accolade of winning the NXT Women’s Title. Then in the main event of NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 Night One, Lyra Valkyria defeated her to win the NXT Women’s Championship and thereby end her Irish predecessor’s NXT stint.

2018 was undoubtedly the most significant year for Becky Lynch her rise to Superstardom was well-documented after suffering a legitimate concussion at the hands of Nia Jax just before Survivor Series 2018 (where she was originally slated to feature in a dream match against Ronda Rousey). However, the injury caused her to move into the main event of Wrestlemania alongside Rousey and Charlotte Flair.