Becky Lynch Reached Out To WWE Legend Before Steel Cage Match At 2023 Payback

The stretched feud between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus finally ended at WWE Payback 2023 on September 3. During the bygone premium live event, the two battled it out inside a Steel Cage and it was The Man who stood tall by the end of the slugfest. In the opening match of the PLE, Becky delivered a Manhandle Slam off the top rope to put her bitter rival away.

After the match, Trish’s ally Zoey Stark turned on her mentor and attacked her in the middle of the ring which essentially ended the WWE veteran’s 2023 stint. Trish also received a standing ovation from the WWE audience as they were glad to have witnessed such a great match.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus paid homage to Victoria

During the bout, Trish Stratus paid homage to her former friend, Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) as she delivered the Widow’s Peak finisher on Becky Lynch. Back in the day in WWE’s Ruthless Aggression Era, Victoria and Lita went down in the history books of the WWE as they competed in the first-ever women’s Steel Cage match in WWE on the November 24, 2003, episode of Raw.

Becky Lynch sent her gratitude to Victoria before Payback 2023

Recently, Trish appeared on the latest episode of Victoria’s GAW TV podcast alongside Mickie James and SoCal Val to take a stroll down memory lane. Also during the conversation, Victoria revealed what Becky Lynch said to her through DM before heading into Payback 2023,

“Becky Lynch actually DM’d me, and she goes, ‘Thank you so much for being part of our match.’ Of course, another tear-jerker, too. Trish, just so freaking proud. It’s incredible to see you and Mickie just f***ing kicking a** still. People think you get too old to do it, and you guys are raising the bar as veterans, so I’m very proud of you guys.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

Apart from Becky Lynch, Victoria also revealed that Trish Stratus personally asked her for permission to use The Widow’s Peak in that match at Payback 2023,

“She called me a couple of weeks before to ask if she could do the Widow’s Peak, which a lot of people don’t really do that anymore, and I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? Please do it, do it, do it!’ The only thing I have is she kicked out of it, dammit [laughs].”

All in all, it was a slobberknocker outing by the two superstars inside the steel cage where Becky Lynch came out as the victor. Following the match, Trish Stratus wore battle scars since it was a physical bout. For the time being, Stratus isn’t expected to feature on WWE TV, anymore as WWE seemingly doesn’t have any further plans for her.