WWE Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated events of the year and for some fans, it is even a bigger event than WrestleMania. The biggest excitement about this event is the 30 wrestlers’ Rumble match which comes up with a lot of unpredictability and shocking moments.

WWE introduced the women’s Rumble match in 2018 and since then, the promotion is organizing the women’s Rumble every year. Much like the previous years, the excitement about this this year’s Women’s Rumble match is also pretty high. Here, we would discuss the complete order of entries and order of eliminations of the Women’s Royal Rumble match;

WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match 2024 – Full Details on Order of Entries And Eliminations

Order of Entries:

I) Natalya

II) Naomi

III) Bayley

IV) Candice LeRae

V) Jordynne Grace

VI) Indi Hartwell

VII) Asuka

VIII) Ivy Nile

IX) Katana Chance

X) Bianca Belair

XI) Kairi Sane

XII) Tegan Nox

XIII) Kayden Carter

XIV) Chelsea Green

XV) Piper Niven

XVI) Xia Li

XVII) Zelina Vega

XVIII) Maxxine Dupri

XIX) Nia Jax

XX) Shotzi

XXI) Becky Lynch

XXII) Alba Fyre

XXIII) Shayna Baszler

XXIV) Valhalla

XXV) Michin

XXVI) Zoey Stark

XXVII) Roxanne Perez

XXVIII) Jade Cargill

XXIX) Tiffani Stratton

XXX) Liv Morgan

Order of Eliminations:

I) Indi Hartwell by Bayley

II) Candice LeRae by Damage CTRL (Bayley, Asuka, Kairi Sane)

III) Natalya by Tegan Nox

IV) Tegan Nox by Bayley

V) Kairi Sane by Kayden Carter

VI) Asuka by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

VII) Jordynne Grace by Bianca Belair

VIII) Kayden Carter by Piper Niven

IX) Xia Li by Nia Jax

X) Ivy Nile by Nia Jax

XI) Maxxine Dupri by Bayley

XII) Piper Niven by Nia Jax

XIII) Katana Chance by Nia Jax

XIV) Chelsea Green by Becky Lynch

XV) Valhalla by Nia Jax

XVI) Alba Fyre by Naomi

XVII) Zelina Vega by Shayna Baszler

XVIII) Shayna Baszler by Nia Jax

XIX) Michin by Nia Jax

XX) Shotzi by Nia Jax

XXI) Nia Jax by Jade Cargill

XXII) Zoey Stark by Liv Morgan

XXIII) Roxanne Perez by Tiffany Stratton

XXIV) Becky Lynch by Jade Cargill

XXV) Naomi by Jade Cargill

XXVI) Tiffanny Stratton by Bayley

XXVII) Bianca Belair by Bayley

XXVIII) Jade Cargill by Liv Morgan

XXIX) Liv Morgan by Bayley

Bayley wins the Women’s Royal Rumble match of 2024