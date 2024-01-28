WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match 2024 – Full Details on Order of Entries And Eliminations
Jan 28, 2024 at 8:04 AM
WWE Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated events of the year and for some fans, it is even a bigger event than WrestleMania. The biggest excitement about this event is the 30 wrestlers’ Rumble match which comes up with a lot of unpredictability and shocking moments.
WWE introduced the women’s Rumble match in 2018 and since then, the promotion is organizing the women’s Rumble every year. Much like the previous years, the excitement about this this year’s Women’s Rumble match is also pretty high. Here, we would discuss the complete order of entries and order of eliminations of the Women’s Royal Rumble match;
Order of Entries:
I) Natalya
II) Naomi
III) Bayley
IV) Candice LeRae
V) Jordynne Grace
VI) Indi Hartwell
VII) Asuka
VIII) Ivy Nile
IX) Katana Chance
X) Bianca Belair
XI) Kairi Sane
XII) Tegan Nox
XIII) Kayden Carter
XIV) Chelsea Green
XV) Piper Niven
XVI) Xia Li
XVII) Zelina Vega
XVIII) Maxxine Dupri
XIX) Nia Jax
XX) Shotzi
XXI) Becky Lynch
XXII) Alba Fyre
XXIII) Shayna Baszler
XXIV) Valhalla
XXV) Michin
XXVI) Zoey Stark
XXVII) Roxanne Perez
XXVIII) Jade Cargill
XXIX) Tiffani Stratton
XXX) Liv Morgan
Order of Eliminations:
I) Indi Hartwell by Bayley
II) Candice LeRae by Damage CTRL (Bayley, Asuka, Kairi Sane)
III) Natalya by Tegan Nox
IV) Tegan Nox by Bayley
V) Kairi Sane by Kayden Carter
VI) Asuka by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter
VII) Jordynne Grace by Bianca Belair
VIII) Kayden Carter by Piper Niven
IX) Xia Li by Nia Jax
X) Ivy Nile by Nia Jax
XI) Maxxine Dupri by Bayley
XII) Piper Niven by Nia Jax
XIII) Katana Chance by Nia Jax
XIV) Chelsea Green by Becky Lynch
XV) Valhalla by Nia Jax
XVI) Alba Fyre by Naomi
XVII) Zelina Vega by Shayna Baszler
XVIII) Shayna Baszler by Nia Jax
XIX) Michin by Nia Jax
XX) Shotzi by Nia Jax
XXI) Nia Jax by Jade Cargill
XXII) Zoey Stark by Liv Morgan
XXIII) Roxanne Perez by Tiffany Stratton
XXIV) Becky Lynch by Jade Cargill
XXV) Naomi by Jade Cargill
XXVI) Tiffanny Stratton by Bayley
XXVII) Bianca Belair by Bayley
XXVIII) Jade Cargill by Liv Morgan
XXIX) Liv Morgan by Bayley
Bayley wins the Women’s Royal Rumble match of 2024