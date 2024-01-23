WWE’s Charlotte Flair Recovering With Husband Andrade Following Knee Surgery

Charlotte Flair won’t be seen in the WWE for several months to follow due to a severe injury which offers her some quality time to spend at home. Being one of the busiest stars of the active WWE roster which also essentially ensures a huge paycheck, she barely gets to enjoy time with her loved ones but this injury season is allowing her to get some.

Going by social media, Charlotte Flair has already started posting from home after getting released from the hospital. She is with her husband Andrade El Idolo as revealed in a recent Instagram story where the two had a “Date Night” but it was at their home. This comes just along the way when Andrade is highly rumored to make a return to the WWE at Royal Rumble, later this month.

As for Charlotte Flair and her health status, she has been released by the hospital in due course. PWInsider provided a follow-up by stating that the former Smackdown Women’s Champion is now home following knee surgery and initial rehab in Birmingham, Alabama. If things go smoothly for her then she could be back in action by the Fall of 2024.

WWE Star Charlotte Flair Shared First Footage From Rehab After 2024 Surgery

Charlotte Flair shares ‘day 1’ video of her recovery following knee surgery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ya2AR50ihF — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) January 5, 2024

Charlotte Flair is currently dealing with a torn ACL

The absence timespan was notified by the commentary team of Smackdown during the December 15 episode as they revealed that Charlotte Flair will be out of action for 9 long months which essentially confirms that she won’t be returning to TV until at least next year’s fall. That will be a huge blow for the WWE women’s division. Besides, a top star like her will be missing Wrestlemania 40 in April and then possibly Summerslam in August.

Before this, PWInsider also reported that there was talk about Charlotte Flair possibly suffering a torn ACL, but it wasn’t confirmed by the WWE. However, the recovery timeline WWE announced certainly indicated the torn ACL as this type of injury takes six to nine months to heal up. The second-generation star was originally set to prominently feature on TV en route to Royal Rumble as well as Wrestlemania 40 but plans reserved for her have since been scrapped.