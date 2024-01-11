WWE’s Charlotte Flair Recovering From Additional Neck Injury Alongside Knee Surgery

It’s sad that Charlotte Flair will have to miss a lot of action in the WWE at the very beginning of 2024 when she was originally supposed to headline events like Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, or Wrestlemania in April. In changed circumstances, there’s an extended timeframe set for her return and that doesn’t come until at least the fall of this year.

Charlotte Flair is currently in the process of recovering from an injury that she picked up during a match against Asuka on WWE SmackDown almost a month ago. Despite managing to finish that match, she had to be carried out of the ring to the backstage area due to a ruptured knee. In addition, the nasty bump that caused the injury must have affected her neck, as well.

PWInsider reports that Charlotte Flair’s injury is believed to involve a strained neck which is added to her recent health challenges for which she had already undergone surgery for a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. But going by these reports, the leg injury isn’t the only issue that the top WWE Star is dealing with and it would essentially extend the return period.

Charlotte Flair Vows To “Refocus, Rebuild And Conquer” In WWE Upon Successful Surgery

Charlotte Flair signed a new deal with WWE despite injury

During the December 15 episode of WWE SmackDown, it was revealed that Charlotte Flair will be out of action for 9 months. That will be a huge blow for the women’s division as a marquee name will be out and won’t be on the card of WrestleMania and even Summerslam. The hiatus depends on how fast she can recuperate from the surgery that went down last week.

The extended absence didn’t affect Charlotte Flair’s status with the WWE. Sean Sapp noted behind Fightful’s paywall that despite the injury, the two parties agreed to a contract extension with WWE, securing her presence within the company for a long period. A slight delay was also noted in spreading the information across the company,

“Fightful has learned that Charlotte Flair agreed to a contract extension with WWE recently that will keep her with WWE for several more years. Madusa had said on her podcast recently that she’d heard this as well, and it took quite a while for people within the company to hear the same.”