WWE Star Charlotte Flair Shares First Footage From Rehab After 2024 Surgery

Despite the polarizing opinion over Charlotte Flair in the WWE since the day she debuted on the main roster, there hasn’t been a better trusted shoulder in the company than her. Many believe that it just marked the beginning of her keeping the women’s title hostage while some truly believe her to be the benchmark performer to have changed the Women’s Evolution in a positive direction.

Irrespective of what the fans have to opine about Charlotte Flair, WWE will continue emphasizing her no matter what. She is out of action from TV, as of right now and that absence won’t come to an end in the coming nine months but that fact is certainly not enough to stop the WWE from re-signing her into a new contract.

Summerslam 2024: Spoiler On Host City Of Summer’s Biggest WWE PLE

Charlotte Flair was in Birmingham, Alabama for a knee surgery this week. If reports are any indications then she went under the knife to repair her knee on January 4th something she kept her fans updated about through social media. As you can expect, she is already in rehab and she thought of sharing a glimpse from the session.

The Queen dropped a video of herself from her physical therapist where she was seen strengthening her knee power. She provided a caption on the video which stated the following,

Day 1: moving my knee for the first time

Becky Lynch Plans Road To Wrestlemania 40 Through WWE Elimination Chamber

Day 1: moving my knee for the first time 🏔️💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/6a7Znhzp4g — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 6, 2024

Charlotte Flair picked up an injury in a Wrestlemania rematch

Charlotte Flair competed in a Wrestlemania rematch against Asuka a few weeks ago on WWE Smackdown and it did not end the way anyone would have wanted it to. The former picked up an injury which turned out to be a fatal one and now she will have to miss action for several months to follow. Surgery was definitely required first-hand to heal the wounds.

During the December 15 episode of WWE SmackDown, it was revealed that Charlotte Flair will be out of action for 9 months. That will be a huge blow for the women’s division as a marquee name will be out and won’t be on the card of WrestleMania and possibly SummerSlam. The hiatus depends on how fast she can recuperate from the surgery that was done, this week.