WWE Star Charlotte Flair Shares First Footage From Rehab After 2024 Surgery

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • WWE Star Charlotte Flair Shares First Footage From Rehab After 2024 Surgery

All

WWE

WWE Star Charlotte Flair Shares First Footage From Rehab After 2024 Surgery

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 7, 2024 at 2:34 PM

WWE Star Charlotte Flair Shares First Footage From Rehab After 2024 Surgery

Despite the polarizing opinion over Charlotte Flair in the WWE since the day she debuted on the main roster, there hasn’t been a better trusted shoulder in the company than her. Many believe that it just marked the beginning of her keeping the women’s title hostage while some truly believe her to be the benchmark performer to have changed the Women’s Evolution in a positive direction.

Irrespective of what the fans have to opine about Charlotte Flair, WWE will continue emphasizing her no matter what. She is out of action from TV, as of right now and that absence won’t come to an end in the coming nine months but that fact is certainly not enough to stop the WWE from re-signing her into a new contract.

Summerslam 2024: Spoiler On Host City Of Summer’s Biggest WWE PLE

Charlotte Flair was in Birmingham, Alabama for a knee surgery this week. If reports are any indications then she went under the knife to repair her knee on January 4th something she kept her fans updated about through social media. As you can expect, she is already in rehab and she thought of sharing a glimpse from the session.

The Queen dropped a video of herself from her physical therapist where she was seen strengthening her knee power. She provided a caption on the video which stated the following,

Day 1: moving my knee for the first time

Becky Lynch Plans Road To Wrestlemania 40 Through WWE Elimination Chamber

Charlotte Flair picked up an injury in a Wrestlemania rematch

Charlotte Flair competed in a Wrestlemania rematch against Asuka a few weeks ago on WWE Smackdown and it did not end the way anyone would have wanted it to. The former picked up an injury which turned out to be a fatal one and now she will have to miss action for several months to follow. Surgery was definitely required first-hand to heal the wounds.

During the December 15 episode of WWE SmackDown, it was revealed that Charlotte Flair will be out of action for 9 months. That will be a huge blow for the women’s division as a marquee name will be out and won’t be on the card of WrestleMania and possibly SummerSlam. The hiatus depends on how fast she can recuperate from the surgery that was done, this week.

Tagged:

Charlotte Flair

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
WWE Star Charlotte Flair Shares First Footage From Rehab After 2024 Surgery
WWE Star Charlotte Flair Shares First Footage From Rehab After 2024 Surgery

Jan 7, 2024, 2:34 PM

Becky Lynch Plans Road To Wrestlemania 40 Through WWE Elimination Chamber
Becky Lynch Plans Road To Wrestlemania 40 Through WWE Elimination Chamber

Jan 7, 2024, 2:29 PM

Summerslam 2024: Spoiler On Host City Of Summer’s Biggest WWE PLE
Summerslam 2024: Spoiler On Host City Of Summer’s Biggest WWE PLE

Jan 7, 2024, 2:24 PM

WWE Hopeful About Getting Sasha Banks Back On The Roster In 2024
WWE Hopeful About Getting Sasha Banks Back On The Roster In 2024

Jan 7, 2024, 2:12 PM

Why The Rock’s Last 2 TV Returns Weren’t Announced By The WWE
Why The Rock’s Last 2 TV Returns Weren’t Announced By The WWE

Jan 7, 2024, 2:06 PM

“She Had Become My Comfort Blanket,” WWE Bombshell Praises Tag Team Partner
“She Had Become My Comfort Blanket,” WWE Bombshell Praises Tag Team Partner

Jan 7, 2024, 1:54 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy