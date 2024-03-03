Bio

Zack Ryder is an American Professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and AEW. He is also famous by the ring name Matt Cardona. He has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling and he was one of the top stars of WWE during his time.

Zack Ryder Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Ryder is 6’2″ and his billed weight is 224 lbs. He was born on May 14, 1985 and currently, the former WWE United States champion is 38 years old. He has worked in major wrestling promotions like WWE and Impact Wrestling and currently, he is active on the independent circuit. He is also working on the National Wrestling Alliance NWA.

Zack Ryder: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Zack Ryder Early Life

Ryder was born on May 14, 1985, and currently, the former two times WWE Tag Team Champion is 38 years old. Merrick, New York is the place where Zack Ryder born. He had to miss out on High School since he had synovial sarcoma, which had started in his foot and spread to his lungs. Luckily he was able to overcome this health issue and he is totally out of danger right now.

Who is Zack Ryder

Zack Ryder is a 38 year old American Professional wrestler who is also famous by the name Matt Cardona. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE, Impact Wrestling, and AEW. He has also won major Championships from all over the world of wrestling. At this moment he is active on the Independence circuit and also on National Wrestling Alliance NWA.

Zack Ryder WWE Debut

Ryder signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2006 and after signing this contract he worked on one of the development territories of the promotion Deep South Wrestling. He made his WWE debut one year before signing this contract in an episode of Smackdown where he faced Matt Morgan and got squashed. He was not under contract with the promotion during the time.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training, In Ring Debut

Ryder joined the world of professional wrestling in 2004 and he received his early training from Mikey Whipwreck. He made his in ring debut in New York Wrestling Connection (NYWC) in 2004, under the ring name Brett Matthews. From his early days in wrestling, he regularly teamed up with Brian Myers who is mostly famous by the name of Curt Hawkins.

Independent Circuit

Ryder and Hawkins regularly worked as a tag team on the independent circuit during their early days and they had been pretty successful together. They worked with some of the top tag teams from all over the Independence circuit during the mentioned time and they received some huge victories too. They traveled on various independent circuit promotions together.

Signing with WWE

In 2006, Ryder got a huge opportunity when he earned a developmental contract from WWE and started working on Deep South Wrestling which was one of the developmental territories of WWE during the time. His first appearance in WWE dates back to April 2005 when he was squashed by Matt Morgan. He was still not under contract with the promotion during this appearance.

Success in DSW

Ryder and Hawkins got their developmental contrast together in WWE and they kept on working as a team in Deep South Wrestling as well. They had been pretty successful as a tag team in the developmental territory of WWE as they won the DSW Tag Team Championship two times. They remained active in the developmental territory of WWE for over a year and they kept on working as a team.

Main Roster Debut

They made their main roster debut in May 2007 as a tag team and they constantly challenged for the Tag Team Championship. In December they teamed up with Edge in order to turn heel for the first time in the main roster and their team with Edge became extremely famous among the WWE fans. They achieved great success as a team in WWE.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Zack Ryder Zack Ryder Nick Names The Demon Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Zack Ryder Height 6’2” Zack Ryder Weight 224 lbs. Relationship Status Married Zack Ryder Net Worth $1.4 Million Zack Ryder Eye Color Brown Hair Color Brown Wrestling Debut 2004 Mentor * Zack Ryder Signature Moves Saving Grace, Jumping Knee Drop, Missile Dropkick, Broski Boot Finishing Move(s) Elbro Drop, 450 Splash Theme Song / Zack Ryder Song / Zack Ryder Music Radio Catchphrases “Woo Woo Woo! You Know it!”

Zack Ryder Net Worth & Salary

Ryder is currently active on the independent circuit and there is no confirmation on what his current net worth is. According to reports from most of the media sources, his current net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $1.4m. He is currently not signed with any mainstream wrestling promotion so he does not receive any fixed salary from any promotion at this moment.

Zack Ryder Family

Ryder was born on May 14, 1985, in Merrick, New York. He is the son of Robert Cardona and Terry Cardona. There is no information available on whether he has any siblings. He introduced his fans to his parents on a number of occasions. It is reported that he had synovial sarcoma during his high school days and he was forced to miss out a year in High School due to his health conditions.

Championships and Accomplishments

Ryder had been extremely successful in terms of winning the Championship in the world of wrestling. In WWE he won the WWE United States Championship, the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and also the WWE Tag Team Championship. He has also won major championships from all over the independent circuit.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Intercontinental Championship (1 time), WWE United States Championship (1 time), WWE (Raw) Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Curt Hawkins, The Great American Bash Battle Royal (2012), Slammy Award (3 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AIW Absolute Championship (2 times), AIW Intense Championship (1 time) ASW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship (1 time), Jericho Cruise Oceanic Title Tournament (2023) DSW Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Brian Majors DDT Universal Championship (1 time) ESW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Fightful Select – Male Independent Wrestler of the Year (2022) GCW World Championship (1 time), ECW World Television Championship (1 time, unrecognized) HOG World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Impact Digital Media Championship (1 time) NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship (1 time) NYWC Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NYWC Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Brian Myers OVW Southern Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Brian Major Premier Men’s World Championship (1 time, current) PWF New Jersey Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Brian Myers Pro Wrestling Illustrated Ranked No. 13 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2022, Indie Wrestler of the Year (2022, 2023) SCX Championship (1 time, current) WSW World Heavyweight Championship (2 times, current) Wrestling Showcase Championship (1 time, current), Wrestling Showcase Title Tournament (2022) Xcite International Championship (1 time, current) Internet Championship (2 times, current) Records One Time WWE Intercontinental Champion, One Time WWE United States Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

After the La Familia storyline ended, Ryder started working solo and he was forced to become a jobber. During the time he started a YouTube channel he requested his fans to ask WWE management to give him a push. The fans started supporting him and WWE decided to award him with a mid card push. He went on to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship and the WWE United States Championship once each.

Personal Information Table

Zack Ryder Real Name / Full Name Matthew Brett Cardona Birth Date May 14, 1985 Zack Ryder Age 38 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Taurus Birthplace Merrick, New York Nationality American Hometown Merrick, New York School/College/University Sanford H. Calhoun High School, Nassau Community College Educational Qualification * Religion Christianity Zack Ryder Ethnicity White Current Residence Long Beach, New York Hobbies Collecting Toys, Playing Video Games, Watching Ghostbusters Zack Ryder Tattoo One Tattoo on Leg

Zack Ryder Movies and TV Shows

Ryder admitted himself that he has always been a huge Ghostbusters fan. He might be a big fan of the series but he could never make any breakthrough in any movies or television series yet. He, however, appeared in a number of wrestling related documentaries. We can expect him to appear in movies and television series in the future.

Zack Ryder Wife

Ryder is currently married to famous professional wrestler and current WWE star Chelsea Green who is the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. She is also a pretty famous name on the independent circuit. The couple got married in December 2021 and they have been living happily ever since. Green is currently active on the Monday Night RAW brand of WWE.

Main Roster Success

La Familia

Ryder and Hawkins became extremely famous after teaming up with Edge in the main roster of WWE and together they started to be addressed as La Familia. Ryder and Hawkins won multiple Tag Team championships together during that time. Their team remained intact for around 1 and a half years and after that, Ryder started working solo.

Relegation to Jobber

Ryder kept on working as a solo jobber. Meanwhile, his popularity was growing on the Internet and the fans kept on pushing for him to give him a chance. The request of the fans paid off as WWE decided to give him a mid card push. But unfortunately, his push did not last long. Somehow WWE could never give him a proper mid card push.

Mid Card Success

He went on to win both Intercontinental Championship and United States Championship once each, but none of these reigns were significant enough to build him as a proper mid card star in WWE. At WrestleMania 32, he won a seven man Ladder match to win the intercontinental championship but dropped it on the very next night on Monday Night RAW to The Miz. This reign can sum up his whole mid card run in WWE.

Final Days in WWE

Later WWE United him with his former Tag Team partner Curt Hawkins once again and they won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship one time as well. But somehow the reunion of this team did not work. Ultimately in April 2020, Ryder was released from WWE during the covid-19 pandemic phase of WWE. His WWE career somehow remained unfinished.

Recent Days

After getting released from WWE, he returned to the independent circuit after 15 long years and he also worked in other major promotions like Impact Wrestling and AEW. He went on to win multiple top championships from all over the world of wrestling and he earned a lot of prestige as well. WWE fans are eagerly waiting to see him back in the promotion once again.

Iconic Quotes From Zack Ryder

““Listen, I am the Indy God, the Deathmatch King, right. First of all, it was about [Chelsea]. I didn’t go there for me. So I didn’t want to be backstage, I didn’t want to look like I was begging for a job. I made sure John Cone snuck me in and snuck me out. So I was watching and I was super proud of her winning the titles. But yeah, like, fuck, I want to walk out in a sold-out arena.

“It’s great. I’m the Indy God. My dream wasn’t to be a big fish in a small pond. My dream wasn’t to be a pro wrestler. My dream was to be a WWE superstar. So of course, listen, my phone’s working. If there’s a 203 number calling, I’ll pick up, and we’ll have a conversation. But Sam, we walked about the three C’s. But we’ll see what happens. Hey, to quote the great Justin Bieber, ‘Never say never,”

Credit – Busted Open Radio

H/T to Fightful for the Transcription

” I was the PWI Independent Wrestler of the Year last year; spoiler: I won again this year. That’s two years in a row! An ex-WWE guy should not be the PWI Independent Wrestler of the Year twice; step up!”

“Please, please, I just want competition! I’m not saying I’m the best wrestler — I’m not, but who gives a s—t about that? Nobody creates more buzz than me. Nobody has a longer merch line than me consistently.”

Credit – Insight with Chris Van Vliet

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the Transcription

“Cody, right away put me in contact with his agent. You know, gave me some great advice. But, like in the wrestling business, if a producer or agent is giving you feedback on a match, sometimes that advice doesn’t work for you. And I realized I didn’t need an agent. II wanted to be that guy in the trenches. I wanted to be that guy doing the numbers and negotiating.

“Cody [Rhodes] set me up for sure, got me that AEW cup of coffee run. I am grateful for that. Didn’t work out at the time, I’ll admit I was bummed out. I was like, ‘Oh sh** now what.’ Looking back, a blessing in disguise. If I had signed with AEW then, I’d be on f***ing Dark right now. No offense to those guys, but that’s not what I want. I was already that guy in WWE. I want to be in control of my own destiny.”

Credit – The Wrestling Classic

H/T to SEScoops.com for the Transcription

“I mean, I’ll be honest when all those people got rehired, I was thinking, not me? The guy who has been doing everything? What was the prerequisite to getting re-signed, not doing anything? Besides like Chelsea and like The Good Brothers, and a handful of others, most people didn’t do anything. But that’s fine.

“Everyone has a different path, a different story. Do you have a chip on my shoulder about that? I wouldn’t say a chip, like a little crumb. But listen, this isn’t about proving people wrong. It’s about proving myself right. My fans right. If I can convert some doubters and get some new fans along the way, so be it. But I can’t have this goal of being the absolute best with like negativity driving it, if that makes sense,”

Credit – Insight with Chris Van Vliet

H/T to Fightful

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Zack Ryder

Ryder was one of the biggest stars of WWE during his time and he had multiple rivalries with some of the top stars of the promotion. Dolph Ziggler can definitely be considered one of the top rivals of Ryder. Together the duo a had excellent matches and they had an excellent chemistry with each other.

One of the biggest rivals of his career was former eight times WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. They showcased some excellent matches together and one of their most memorable matches was from RAW after WrestleMania 32 where Ryder dropped the Intercontinental Championship to The Miz; the title that he won on the previous night at WrestleMania 32.

Zack Ryder Injury

Ryder suffered a severe knee injury during an episode of Smackdown in December 2016. A Tag Team Battle Royal was going on and Ryder participated in it. During this match, he injured his knee and it kept him out of action for a number of months. Thankfully he recovered from it totally. WWE’s doctor Chris Robinson made the following statement during that time regarding this injury;

“We think he injured his kneecap or his patella. We think it popped out and then popped back in, so we’re just going to do an MRI to make sure that there is not cartilage damage or some tendon tearing, stuff like that. Hopefully there’s not and it’ll be a shorter rehab period. If there is, there’s a different road we might have to go down that may take longer to get him to recover.”

Other Details

Ryder has appeared in loads of WWE video games. His first appearance was in WWE Smackdown vs RAW 2009 which was released in 2008. Apart from WWE Smackdown vs RAW 2010, and WWE 2K15, he has appeared in each and every WWE video game until WWE 2K20. He is not under contract with WWE since 2020 so he did not appear in any other WWE video game after WWE 2K20.

Zack Ryder Salary * Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Zack Ryder Social Media Accounts

Zack Ryder is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 2.1 million and his Instagram has a stunning following of 1.8 million. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Zack Ryder Twitter, Zack Ryder Instagram. Zack Ryder is also a famous Youtuber as he has a total subscriber of 138K on Youtube. Here is his Youtube link; Zack Ryder Youtube.

Zack Ryder Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 1PW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AEW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AIW 6 (42.86%) 1 (7.14%) 7 (50.00%) Battleground Championship Wrestling 1 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (75.00%) Beyond 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Beyond/WWR 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) CAP 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) CYN 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) DDT 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) DREAMWAVE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) DSW 20 (55.56%) 4 (11.11%) 12 (33.33%) FCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FWF 2 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (66.67%) GCW 20 (54.05%) 0 (0.00%) 17 (45.95%) GCW/TNT 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) GLCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) HOG 3 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (40.00%) Impact Wrestling 22 (47.83%) 1 (2.17%) 23 (50.00%) JAPW 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) Jericho Cruise 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) MLW 4 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (20.00%) N/A 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NWA 9 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 9 (50.00%) NXT 37 (74.00%) 1 (2.00%) 12 (24.00%) OTT 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) OVW 31 (67.39%) 0 (0.00%) 15 (32.61%) Premier Streaming Network 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Prestige 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) PROGRESS 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Warrior Wrestling 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WrestleCade 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) WrestlePro 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) Wrestling Revolver 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) WSW 4 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (60.00%) WWC 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 461 (46.90%) 7 (0.71%) 515 (52.39%) TOTAL 641 (49.23%) 14 (1.08%) 647 (49.69%)

Zack Ryder Manager

After Ryder got his first singles mid card push in 2011, he started a romantic storyline with Eve Torres. This partnership worked for a number of months and Torres also worked as the manager of Ryder during the time. Ryder had been managed by various names but Torres is most famous for being his manager.

FAQS

Q. When did Zack Ryder start wrestling?

A. Zack Ryder started working in 2004

Q. How tall is Zack Ryder in feet?

A. Zack Ryder is 6’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is Zack Ryder manager?

A. Zack Ryder had been managed by various names, Eve Torres is arguably the most famous manager of Ryder’s WWE career

Q. What is current Zack Ryder song?

A. Zack Ryder uses the song ‘Radio’ in WWE

Q. Who is Zack Ryder mother?

A. Zack Ryder’s mother was Terry Cardona

Q. Who is Zack Ryder father?

A. Zack Ryder’s father was Robert Cardona

Q. Who is currently Zack Ryder girlfriend?

A. Zack Ryder is currently married to famous professional wrestler and former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green

Q. Who is Zack Ryder brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Zack Ryder worth?

A. Zack Ryder’s net worth is something around $1.4m

Q. How many times Zack Ryder won the WWE United States title?

A. Zack Ryder had been a one time WWE United States Champion