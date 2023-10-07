Zelina Vega Bio

Zelina Vega is an American Professional wrestler who currently works in WWE. She has worked on various big professional wrestling promotions like TNA Wrestling. She was also a pretty famous name on the independent circuit. Currently she is active in WWE and she is also a member of the legendary wrestling faction LWO.

Zelina Vega Height, Weight, Age & More:

Vega’s billed height in WWE is 5’1″ and her billed weight is around 100 lbs. However, her actual height is not 5’1″. According to reports from various media sources, her real height is not more than 4’11”. The former WWE women’s Tag Team Champion was born on December 27, 1990 and she is currently 32 year old.

Zelina Vega: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Zelina Vega Early Life

Vega was born on December 27, 1990, Queens, New York City, is the place where Zelina Vega born. Her father and her brother both were wrestling fans and she grew up watching wrestling with both of them. During her childhood, she admired WWE Hall of Famers Rey Mysterio and Lita. Vega practiced swimming and played baseball at school.

Who is Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega WWE Debut

Vega attended a WWE tryout in 2017 and started training at the WWE performance center in the same year. She made her WWE debut in July of the mentioned year at NXT. She worked as the valet of Andrade “Cien” Almas. Even on the main roster, she made her debut as the manager of Andrade. Later she started working as a solo star.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Vega started training for professional wrestling at a very young age of 17. She was trained by the likes of Javi-Air, Azrieal, and T. J. Perkins. She made her wrestling debut at the age of 19 only and she started working on the independent circuit upon making her wrestling debut. On her early career, she mostly featured as a jobber on the independent circuit.

TNA Wrestling

In 2011 she got a big call as she got the opportunity to sign a professional contract with TNA Wrestling. She was renamed as Rosita in TNA Wrestling and she worked in the promotion for a couple of years. It is reported that she was discovered by professional wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer for his TNA run. She made her debut in TNA in January 2011.

She worked in TNA wrestling for a couple of years and she had been pretty successful in the promotion. She won the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship along with Sarita. She was pretty much active on the independent circuit while working in TNA Wrestling. She was pretty successful on the Indies and she won multiple championships from all over the Indies. In 2013 she was released from TNA Wrestling.

Early WWE Career, NXT

In 2017 she attended a WWE tryout and started working on the WWE performance center. On the same year she made her WWE debut. She teamed up with Andrade “Cien” Almas and during her early WWE career she worked as the manager of Andrade. But before pairing of with Andrade, she appeared as one of the rosebuds of Adam Rose.

She helped Andrade to achieve a lot of success in the NXT. The Mexican professional wrestler even won the NXT Championship. Zelina herself also wrestled in some matches in the NXT. But it never looked like WWE had any big plans for her as a wrestler. She lost most of the matches that she had in the NXT.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Zelina Vega Zelina Vega Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Zelina Vega Height 4’11” Zelina Vega Weight 100 lbs. Relationship Status Married Zelina Vega Net Worth $2 Million Zelina Vega Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2010 Mentor Rey Mysterio Zelina Vega Signature Moves Hurricanrana, Multiple arm drags, Somersault senton Finishing Move(s) Code Red Theme Song / Zelina Vega Song / Zelina Vega Music Vega Catchphrases *

Net Worth & Salary

Vega is one of the regular female stars of WWE right now but she is not one of the highest earners of the promotion at this moment. According to various media sources, Vega earns something around a figure of $200,000. Media sources also claim that the net worth of the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion is somewhere around $2 million.

Zelina Vega Family

Vega was born on December 27, 1990 in Queens, New York City. She is of Puerto Rican descent. She used to watch wrestling with her father and brother in her childhood. Unfortunately, her father died in the 9/11 attacks when she was only 10 year old. Her father worked as a telecom analyst for Cantor Fitzgerald at the World Trade Center.

Championships and Accomplishments

Vega has been active in the world of professional wrestling for more than 12 years but she could not achieve many Championship from the world of wrestling. She could never win any Championship from the independent circuit. But she won the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship while working in TNA and she won a couple of big accomplishments in WWE too.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Carmella, WWE Queen’s Crown (2021) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Inspirational Wrestler of the Year (2011), Ranked No. 31 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2011 Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 30 in the top 30 female wrestlers in 2018 Total Nonstop Action Wrestling – TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Sarita Records First ever Queen’s Crown Tournament Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Vega’s father Michael Trinidad worked as a telecom analyst for Cantor Fitzgerald at the World Trade Center and unfortunately he died in the 9/11 attacks. On TNA’s No Surrender pay per view event, she gave an out of character interview where she talked about her father’s death and her family’s struggle after his death.

Personal Information Table

Zelina Vega Real Name / Full Name Thea Megan Trinidad Birth Date December 27, 1990 Zelina Vega Age 32 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Capricorn Zelina Vega Birthplace Queens, New York City Zelina Vega Nationality American Zelina Vega Hometown Queens, New York City School/College/University Centereach High School Educational Qualification Graduate with Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Arts Zelina Vega Religion Christianity Zelina Vega Ethnicity Puerto Rican Current Residence Tampa, Florida Zelina Vega Hobbies Playing Video Games Zelina Vega Tattoo 9 Tattoos in total

Zelina Vega Movies and TV Shows

Vega has appeared in multiple movies and some documentaries as well. One of the biggest movies that she has appeared in was Dorothy and the Witches of Oz which was released in 2012. She also played the role of AJ Lee in Fighting with my Family movie which was the biopic of famous professional wrestler Paige aka Saraya.

Zelina Vega Husband

Vega is currently married to her fellow professional wrestler Malakai Black who currently works in the All Elite Wrestling. He also worked in WWE and he was famously known as Aleister Black in the promotion. He was a pretty successful star in WWE and he is also a former NXT champion. Currently, he is doing pretty well in AEW.

Main Roster Success

Main Roster Debut

Vega made her main roster debut along with Andrade as her manager back in 2019. Both of them were drafted to Monday Night RAW during the superstar shake up of 2019. However, they moved to Friday Night Smackdown soon after getting drafted to RAW. In November 2020, she was released from WWE. But the promotion brought her back again in 2021.

Singles Career

This time she started working as a solo wrestler for the first time in her WWE career. Andrade was gone from the promotion and finally she got her big break. It was looking like that WWE finally had some big plans for her. She had a number of big matches with the likes of Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair. She might have lost most of these matches but she was looking more and more sharp.

Queen’s Crown Tournament Winner

In October 2021, WWE organized the Queen’s Crown tournament which was a substitute for women for the legendary King of the Ring tournament. Vega was one of the eight female stars that participated in this tournament. She surprised everyone when she went on to win the tournament by last defeating Doudrop in the final of it. It was a big boost for her future.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion

She earned more success in December 2021 when she teamed up with former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella and defeated the team of Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. They kept on retaining the championship until WrestleMania 38 where Sasha Banks and Naomi won it.

LWO, Face Turn

She kept on receiving strong bookings but could not win any more Championships. Soon she became a member of the Legado Del Fantasma faction. In 2023 she turned babyface for the first time in her WWE career when she associated with Legado Del Fantasma and reformed the LWO. Vega also became a member of the faction.

At the Backlash event, she challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship in a losing effort. She is still a member of the LWO and she is doing an excellent job. Even with a short height, she has achieved a lot of success from the world of professional wrestling and we seriously hope that she wins more championships from WWE and the rest of the wrestling world in the near future.

Iconic Quotes from Zelina Vega

“Just to show I had everything working against me: I’m small, my memory isn’t all there, but I was a hard worker and I wanted people to realize, you may have weight problems working against you, height problems, whatever, but you can still conquer it and go for your dreams.”

“With wrestling, you don’t have that great of a window if you’re a woman. So for me, I’d say around 30 to 35 is where I’d be like ‘OK, I’m good.’ But if I haven’t accomplished everything I’ve wanted to and still have a chance to, then I’m going to keep doing it.”

“As soon as I get on the mic that’s something you can’t really match with me, so whenever I accompany Andrade to the ring I make sure that no matter what it was I was doing, I make sure that I was a part of it and to make sure that the moment you will remember when Zelina does a crazy thing.”

“He was a champion, and if he can be a champion, then what’s stopping me from going for the championship as well? Rey has definitely shown people that there’s nothing that can stop you if you can push through.”

“I had Tommy Dreamer, who’s amazing to me, from the very first day I met him – he actually was the one to say to me, ‘I believe in you, I know that you can do this. Let’s see what you can do at TNA.”

“It’s something I’m almost addicted to… wrestling, it’s weird, but it’s always been that. Everybody looks at me like, ‘Oh my god, you’re so small, why would you want to mess up your face, what are you doing?’ But I’m in love with it.”

“The funny thing is I have known AJ Lee. She started in New Jersey; I worked in New York. We have crossed paths and she was always great with me and always sweet to me but obviously I went one way and she went to WWE.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Zelina Vega

Vega has been active in WWE since 2017 but she has been working as a solo wrestler for the last couple of years. She did have some excellent matches and she accomplished a number of big successes in the promotion but she could not build any proper feud with anyone yet. In WWE, it is very rare for women to have a non title feud. Since Vega could not win any singles Championship yet, she did not have any proper feud in WWE yet.

Zelina Vega Injury

Before associating with Legado Del Fantasma, she had a seven month hiatus due to injury. While speaking on Anna Faris Is Unqualified, she said; “I’m used to hearing ‘Thea’ but as of more recently because I had a surgery in May. So from May to October, I was gone from recovery so I hadn’t heard ‘Zelina’ in a while and now I’m hearing it again. I’m like, ‘okay.'” H/T- Post Wrestling

Other Details

Vega has appeared in multiple WWE video games. Her first appearance was in WWE 2K19 video game but in this video game she only appeared as a non playable manager. In WWE 2K20, she appeared as a playable character for the first time. She remained missing of WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and WWE 2K22. She is once again available on the latest WWE video game WWE 2K23.

Zelina Vega Salary $200,000 Brand Endorsements Trifecta Nutrition, Nails by Leishka, Jessica Angel collection, etc Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Zelina Vega is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of her in Twitter. Her verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 1.7 million people. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow her. Zelina Vega Instagram.

Zelina Vega Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % FWE 2 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (60.00%) GFW 4 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) House Of Hardcore 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) NEW 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) NXT 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 11 (100.00%) Queens Of Combat 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) SHINE 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) STARDOM 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TNA 8 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 24 (75.00%) WSU 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) WSU/NWS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 30 (31.58%) 1 (1.05%) 64 (67.37%) TOTAL 55 (33.33%) 1 (0.61%) 109 (66.06%)

Zelina Vega Manager

Vega worked as the manager of former WWE NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas during the early days of her WWE career. At first she worked mostly as a manager. But from her 2021 return to the promotion, she is working as an in ring talent. During her recent matches, she has been managed by her fellow LWO teammates.

FAQS

Q. When did Zelina Vega start wrestling?

A. Zelina Vega started working in 2010

Q. How tall is Zelina Vega in feet?

A. Zelina Vega is 4’11” tall in feet

Q. Who is Zelina Vega manager?

A. Zelina Vega is currently managed by her Latino World Order teammates

Q. What is current Zelina Vega song?

A. Zelina Vega uses the song ‘Vega’

Q. Who is Zelina Vega mother?

A. Zelina Vega’s mother was Monique Ferrer

Q. Who is Zelina Vega father?

A. Zelina Vega’s father was Michael Trinidad

Q. Who is currently Zelina Vega boyfriend?

A. Zelina Vega is currently married to AEW star Malakai Black who previously worked in WWE under the ring name of Aleister Black

Q. Who is Zelina Vega brother?

A. Zelina Vega has a younger brother named Timothy

Q. How are Zelina Vega and Amazing Red related?

A. Wrestler Amazing Red is Zelina Vega’s cousin

Q. How much is Zelina Vega worth?

A. Vega’s net worth is something around $2m

Q. What championship did Zelina Vega win in WWE?

A. Vega had been a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion