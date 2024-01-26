150+! Ravichandran Ashwin Steals Superb Triumph In ICC World Test Championship History

Ravichandran Ashwin is one Indian spinner who breaks records in his every Test series. Ravichandran Ashwin broke another record during India vs England 1st Test in Hyderabad. This time, the Indian spinner grabbed a new feat in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history.

Ravichandran Ashwin has crossed 150 wickets in World Test Championship history. He is the only Indian bowler to cross 150 wickets in WTC. The off-spinner grabbed the milestone after picking 3 wickets in the 1st innings of IND vs ENG 1st Test.

Also Read: IND vs ENG: No Regrets For This Team – Sunil Gavaskar Decodes England’s Bazball Approach Of Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin Has 151 Wickets In 31 Tests In WTC

After hunting 3 wickets against England in 1st innings in the 1st Test, Ravichandran Ashwin accounts for 151 wickets in 31 Tests in World Test Championship history. He has achieved the milestone in 68 innings at an average of 19.72.

Ashwin is the most successful bowler for India in World Test Championship. The next bowler on the list is Jasprit Bumrah, who accounts for 93 wickets. Notably, Ashwin has been a key spinner for India since the first WTC cycle in 2019-21. He has been a consistent performer for India in Tests in all editions of WTC so far.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh Feels Pakistan Cricket “Progressed Backward Rather Than Forward” With Captaincy Change

Ashwin Is 3rd Highest Wicket-Taker In WTC History

Overall, Ashwin takes the 3rd spot on the list. The top two spots are held by Australian players. Nathan Lyon steals the top spot with 170 wickets in WTC history in 41 games. Pat Cummins is at the 2nd spot with 169 scalps in 40 Tests.

Hence, Ravichandran Ashwin needs almost 20+ more wickets to outplay the Aussie duo from the list. Bumrah takes the 10th spot in the overall list. Ravindra Jadeja (12th overall) and Mohammed Shami (13th overall) are the next Indian players on the list with 86 and 85 wickets respectively.

Also Read: IND vs ENG: Joe Root Etches His Name In World Test Championship History With This Remarkable Achievement

England Batters Collapse Against India Spinners In 1st Test

Talking about India vs England 1st Test, Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed 3 wickets for 68 runs in the match. He dismissed both England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett. Later, he also got the wicket of Mark Wood. Ashwin (3) and Jadeja (3) shared 6 wickets with them.

England collapsed at 246 against India after opting to bat first. They scored 50 runs quickly on the board. However, once Indian spinners came into the picture, England’s batting fell like a house of cards. They followed Bazball approach at the start scoring runs at pace. However, it did not work out much as Indian spinners got the better of them.

At one stage, England struggled at 125-5 on the board losing all key batters. However, Ben Stokes slammed 70 runs to drive England to 246. Stokes was the only batter to score half-century for England. Later, India reached 119-1 at the stumps with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 76 runs. Shubman Gill shares the crease with him. Rohit Sharma got out for 24.