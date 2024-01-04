sportzwiki logo
  2024 T20 World Cup: India Likely To Face Pakistan On June 9 In New York – Reports

Cricket News

2024 T20 World Cup: India Likely To Face Pakistan On June 9 In New York – Reports

Avinash T
Jan 4, 2024 at 3:16 PM

2024 T20 World Cup: India Likely To Face Pakistan On June 9 In New York &#8211; Reports

Team India is likely to meet Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 9 in New York. The Men in Blue will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5, with Barbados hosting the high-octane tournament’s final.

The enthusiasm and expectations for the India-Pakistan games are high due to the two countries’ high-octane rivalry over the years.

The India-Pakistan games are recognized as one of the most important matches in the world and is one of the most-watched sporting events around the globe. The contests have always been thrilling and anticipated among the fans.

India vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan Credits: Twitter

Team India will begin their campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York. Following the encounter against Pakistan, The Men in Blue will play the United States on June 12 in New York before travelling to Florida to play Canada in their final group stage match.

If India advances to the Super 8 stage of the tournament, their first encounter will be on June 20 in Barbados. The Indian squad is expected to play all of their Super 8 games in the Caribbean.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan has a long history and is marked by high emotions both on and off the field. Due to political upheaval and security concerns, the two neighbouring countries only face each other in ICC competitions and the Asia Cup, and bilateral connections are still frozen.

IND vs PAK
India vs Pakistan Credits: Twitter

The West Indies and the United States will host the T20 World Cup from June 4 to June 30. India has not won the ICC T20 title since the inaugural tournament. In the last four competitions, India has lost two semi-finals and one final. The Men in Blue hope to end their ICC title drought next year.

Team India has only played a few Twenty20 Internationals in preparation for the T20 World Cup in 2024. The Men in Blue will face Afghanistan in a three-match T20 series, with the IPL 2024 serving as a warm-up for the ICC tournament.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli haven’t played the format since last year’s T20 World Cup. Hardik Pandya has since captained the side in the format, and team India has seen the development of numerous youngsters this year. It will be interesting to see the team management go back to the experienced duo for the marquee event.

2024 T20 World Cup

India National Cricket Team

New York

Pakistan National Cricket Team

