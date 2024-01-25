4:1! Anil Kumble Predicts Result Of India vs England Test Series

Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble has predicted the result of the India vs England Test series. Anil Kumble feels that one team will win four games and the other teams will win one match. Kumble also heaped praises on Rajat Patidar who replaced Virat Kohli in India’s squad for the England Test series.

Virat Kohli was earlier part of the squad for the India vs England Test series. However, he opted out of the first two games due to personal reasons. As a result, Rajat Patidar was picked as a replacement. Rajat Padidar grabbed a place in the squad after his century in the recent India A vs England Lions unofficial Test match.

I Can Certainly See India Winning Series: Anil Kumble

The India vs England Test series will witness five matches. England had a poor record when they last toured India. They lost the series 3-1. During Jio Cinema’s show, Anil Kumble was asked about his prediction on the India vs England Test series by the Indian English daily Hindustan Times. Kumble replied that India might win 4 games while England would win 1 match. He also said that all the matches will witness results if there is an interruption by weather.

“I’m not a guy with a crystal ball, but I can certainly see India winning the series. I am thinking all five Tests would provide results because of the approach that these two teams have towards Test cricket. Unless and until the weather intervenes, all five Test matches would have results. I would give one to England and four to India,” Anil Kumble said.

Kumble Lauds Rajat Paditar

Hailing Rajat Patidar, Anil Kumble said it is wonderful to see a young player make a comeback into the Test side. However, he also doubted if Patidar would play in India vs England 1st Test in Hyderabad.

“Certainly, he’s done well over the years. It’s wonderful to see a young player come back. In England Lions’ game, when the team was in trouble, he came in and scored a brilliant hundred. He’s been rewarded by the selectors as a replacement”, the former leg spinner said.

“But I doubt whether he will play tomorrow. My sense would be that Shreyas (Iyer), now the team management has clearly stated that (KL) Rahul will not be keeping wickets, I am assuming that it’ll be Shreyas at No. 4, then No. 5 would be KL Rahul, (at) No. 6 (KS) Bharat and then the all-rounders. So I feel that would be the approach,” Kumble further said.

Meanwhile, Anil Kumble’s prediction for Rajat Paditar was correct. Rajat Padidar did not make his Test debut in IND vs ENG 1st Test. However, he might get his Test cap in the forthcoming matches. He has only played 1 ODI game for Team India in the past.

England Opt To Bat First In 1st Test

Meanwhile, India and England are set to battle in 5 games during the series. England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first in India vs England 1st Test. England has lost 3 wickets in the first session with 60+ runs on the board.