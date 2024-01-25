Dinesh Karthik Explains True Meaning Of Bazball; Reveals Tactics For Bowlers To Tackle It

Active cricketer and commentator Dinesh Karthik has explained the true meaning of Bazball. According to Dinesh Karthik, Bazball is not playing aggressively but showing the best defensive version of yourself. He also revealed how the bowling team can battle against Bazball approach.

The Bazball has come into the picture once again with the ongoing England tour of India 2024. India and England are set to face each other in a Test series. The India vs England Test series will witness five games.

The 1st Test begins on Thursday, January 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Notably, the England team has changed their approach in Test cricket under skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

Their aggressive approach has been termed by media and fans as Bazball. England has also found a lot of success with that approach. For instance, they dominated Australia on their home soil in Ashes 2023 last year. However, Bazball is set to undergo a massive Test in the ongoing India vs England Test series in India, where pitches are more spin-friendly.

Dinesh Karthik Explains True Meaning Of Bazball

During an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik explained the true meaning of Bazball. Karthik feels Bazball isn’t about applying pressure.

“Actually I feel that the word Bazball isn’t understood well. It doesn’t mean applying pressure. It is actually about trying to be the best version of yourself. It basically means, at times when you have to absorb pressure, be courageous enough to do it and do it your way. That is the messaging that is going around”, he said.

Bazball Means Best Defensive Version Of Yourself: Dinesh Karthik

Notably, Dinesh Karthik has played under coach Brendon McCullum during his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL. He was the KKR captain under coach McCullum. The right-handed batter also feels that Bazball isn’t about scoring 6-7 runs but being the best defensive version of yourself.

“It is not about scoring runs at 6 or 7 runs an over. It means if you sense that the opponent isn’t there in the game, then go for it but if they are on top and doing a good job, then try and see the best defensive version of yourself using the game you have”, he further said.

Karthik Explains How To Tackle Bazball

Dinesh Karthik also gave a solution for bowlers to tackle Bazball. He believes that the bowling team should not surrender to the Bazball approach and constantly try to get wickets.

“Don’t try to surrender trying to do something you are not good at. But be very confident of what you can do in those situations with your game. With the ball it is all about constantly trying ways to get wickets”, said Karthik, who last played for Team India in ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik will be next seen in IPL 2024. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have retained him as wicketkeeper for the next season. Karthik has also worked with Sky Sports as a commentator in the past. However, he has not yet announced his retirement from any form of cricket.