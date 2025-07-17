Ishan Kishan was recently in England to play county cricket. After being ignored once again by the national selectors, the wicketkeeper-batsman signed up a short-term deal with Nottinghamshire.

He linked with the county outfit for only two matches and replaced Kyle Verreynne, who had to link up with South Africa for the two-match Test series in Zimbabwe. Ishan Kishan impressed with the bat in both the games for Nottinghamshire.

In his debut match, the southpaw scored 87 runs off just 98 balls against Yorkshire. It was followed by a 77-run knock against Somerset. The Jharkhand star would be hoping that his fine efforts with the bat would catch the attention of the selectors and help him earn a much-awaited recall.

Ishan Kishan has not played for India since November 2023. His last appearance came during the home T20I series against Australia. He was a part of the South Africa tour during the end of that year but did not play any game. Later, he pulled out of the tour and eventually fell out of favour with the team-management and the selectors.

Later, the BCCI also decided against handing him a national contract. However, Ishan Kishan managed to get his contract back in the latest season.

When Ishan Kishan showed his batting skills in red-ball cricket:

While Ishan Kishan is mainly known for his skills is white-ball cricket, he also has a good track record in red-ball cricket. One of the best knocks of his career came in first-class cricket only. The year was 2016 when Ishan Kishan grabbed the limelight perhaps for the first time thanks to a blistering knock for Jharkhand against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy.

While none of his teammates could score more than 55 runs in that match, he scored 273 runs off 336 balls. Ishan Kishan’s stunning knock was studded with21 fours and 14 sixes. In the same game, Rishabh Pant had also made a big impact by scoring century in both the innings.