The former Indian opening batter, Aakash Chopra, has noted that Pakistan has to blame itself for India deciding not to make their trip to the other side of the border for the Champions Trophy 2025, as they are just following the decision of the Indian government with no say from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already announced their draft schedule for the tournament, where they have kept the games of India in Lahore and expect the event to start on February 19. The BCCI has mailed the ICC a letter about their decision to not travel, besides activating the hybrid model.

Aakash Chopra, in his new video on the YouTube channel, has pointed his finger towards the Green Brigade for India’s decision to refuse the travel.

“It has been decided that India won’t go to Pakistan, and this is not the BCCI’s decision. Let’s make it very clear. India’s cricket team doesn’t decide where and when they will go when we talk about Pakistan. For the other places. It’s fine. However, if you are going to Pakistan, it’s not the BCCI’s but the Indian government’s decision.” The former Indian opener highlighted.

Also Read: “Captain Only For Toss?”- Mohammad Rizwan Drops Bombshell After 2-1 ODI Series Victory vs Australia

The political situation between the two countries has not been healthy in recent years, which has been the reason why the last bilateral series for them happened in 2012. It was 16 years ago when Pakistan last hosted the Blue Brigade during the Asia Cup.

“They have communicated that they will not permit me to go there. So India is not going. In a way, they (Pakistan) have themselves to blame. Yesterday only I saw that there was a bomb blast in a railway station in Quetta, and then whatever Pakistan is involved in when we talk about India, especially Kashmir.” Aakash Chopra added in the same video.

The veteran clarified that the Indian government has every right to take its stance. The PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the interior minister of the country, has asked the BCCI to show the same gesture that they displayed by going to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup, just months after the Rohit Sharma-led side faced the Babar Azam-led side in Kandy for the Asia Cup 2023.

Aakash Chopra questions the probability of the Champions Trophy without India

The 47-year-old has been surprised by the reports of the International Cricket Council (ICC) potentially staging the event without the presence of India.

“There are multiple permutations and combinations that what happens to the Champions Trophy. Pakistan has refused, that they don’t want a hybrid model at all, that no one told them India isn’t coming, and that they are prepared to host this in Pakistan. A reality check is needed at times.” Aakash Chopra expressed.

The PCB members gave India the option to play all of their games at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to avoid travel around the country, and the city being near the border, it will be easier for the fans to cross the border and enjoy the tournament.

Also Read: Aakash Chopra Highlights Baffling Performance Of Nitish Kumar Reddy vs Aus A Before BGT 2024-25

“I am not saying this to demean anyone or to show someone their place. I am just telling the truth. Accept it whether you like it or not because it’s the truth, and it won’t change. The Indian team has said that they can’t travel for the Champions Trophy, you will have to make us play somewhere else, or else we can’t take part, but is that a possibility?” Aakash Chopra shed light.

The Agra-born also felt that the broadcasters would never agree to have the competition without India. According to him, either they will pull out or ask for a negotiation, for the broadcasting rights, which the ICC is not going to accept.