The rumor mills are running rampant with potential surprises that Wrestlemania 41 might offer and Brie & Nikki Bella could be amongst those plans sketched by the WWE. Already drawing some headlines for their potential future comebacks, later this year, the former WWE Divas roster members have hinted that they might enter the squared circle at the biggest premium live event of the year.

In an interview with E News, both The Bellas were asked about possibly appearing at WrestleMania 41, and they gave an indirect positive nod by stating that they have in-ring gear packed in their travel stuff. The conversation went like something as given below,

Nikki Bella: “Who knows. Wine could be the distraction. Maybe we’re there for other reasons.”

Brie Bella: “We’ll be there. “We’re always ready. Let me tell you, we always have our gear packed.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Nikki Bella already affirmed an in-ring return around this summer

This tease only gets added to the recent reports that Nikki Bella will eventually return to WWE in-ring competition when the time is right. Just a few days ago, she hinted at working at a big event to be conducted by the WWE, this summer. While nothing is confirmed at this point, this unrevealed event is believed to be the returning edition of all-women PLE, Evolution.

Nikki Bella last appeared and wrestled for the WWE at this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble PLE in January 2025. Brie’s last appearance came three years ago at the Royal Rumble event in 2022. In a recent episode of their podcast, Nikki casually said, “We gotta come back, Brie,” to which Brie instantly responded, “I know we do.”

Previously, the official Fanatics Events website added Nikki Bella for her next appearance as a WWE Superstar for the WWE World event in Las Vegas scheduled for tonight as part of the WrestleMania 41 week. It was noted that the former WWE Divas Champion will be there for autographs and photo ops, like many of the active WWE Superstar,s alongside legendary names.

Alongside this appearance, Brie and Nikki Bella have loaded commitments lined up around the biggest wrestling weekend of the year. For the full schedule, you may click here as we now wait to have the longest-reigning WWE Divas Champion back in the in-ring capacity in due course.