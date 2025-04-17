In just 72 hours, WWE will present Wrestlemania 41 to us from Las Vegas, which essentially becomes the biggest wrestling weekend of the calendar year. Top matches for both nights are scheduled for the premium live event, and we now have a few scoops around those.

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins will take place in the main event of this Saturday’s WrestleMania 41 Night One. According to what WrestleVotes has to offer, we can expect a little Shield reunion to go down during this match, where Reigns and Rollins will double-team on Punk, and they might deliver the pendant, Shield Powerbomb to Punk through the announce table.

The Shield storyline is already revisited this week on Raw after Rollins hit Reigns with a chair in the back. This powerbomb used to be their signature spot back in the day, and Punk was their number-one enemy at one point. As for the winner speculation, Punk is still the favorite to emerge victorious, as he’s expected to enter the world title picture after Wrestlemania 41.

In the Wrestlemania 41 Night Two main event capacity between Cody Rhodes and John, The Rock’s appearance is still in jeopardy. He last appeared on WWE programming at Elimination Chamber 2025 on March 1, where John Cena turned heel and joined forces with him and Travis Scott to attack the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently dropped some big updates regarding Rock and revealed that even his own family is unaware of whether the Hollywood megastar will appear at this weekend’s show. During a recent episode of SK Wrestling’s WrestleBinge Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, Apter shared a part of his conversations with members of The Rock’s family,

“I’ve talked to members of his family, and they don’t even know if he’s going to be there yet.”

While WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H confirmed Travis Scott’s involvement at Wrestlemania 41 during an appearance on The Ankler Podcast, Rock is still not scheduled to be on the show. This absence could be tied to a demanding film schedule, specifically, the one project with Martin Scorsese that might have dragged him to Europe.