Over the past few weeks, Mariah May’s pro-wrestling future has highly been discussed in the circuit amid her absence from All Elite Wrestling TV programming. The belief is that Tony Khan removed her from ongoing storylines for a reason with the indication of her eventual jump to the WWE when the time would be right.

While neither AEW nor WWE has spoken a thing about Mariah May’s current status, an indirect hint was dropped by WWE President Nick Khan about some of the wrestlers coming on board to their company when they’re allowed to do so following the end of their contractual obligations.

Addressing the talent pool in All Elite Wrestling, Khan revealed that WWE is ready to welcome several AEW wrestlers once their contracts expire, “In terms of the other wrestling promotional company, they have a lot of talented wrestlers. And we’re happy about that. When contractually, they’re available to be talked to and have conversations with, assume a number of them will come over.”

This comes amid rumors of Mariah May possibly heading to WWE, sometime in the summer of 2025 with her current AEW contract reportedly ending this year. The current AEW Star further fueled up the rumors around her by posting a poetic comment on social media that read: “Every time you level up, your old life will try to call you back. Don’t answer.”

Mariah May wisely weighing her options in terms of signing WWE contract

Sources close to the situation told Fightful, “She’s being wise and maximizing her leverage and negotiating power.” Irrespective of whether her departure is imminent from AEW, it sounds like Mariah May is in no hurry to sign up with the WWE, but she is rather weighing her options and making sure the wrestling world realizes her real worth.

Fightful Select previously reported that a number of staff, wrestlers, and higher-ups in AEW are having belief that former Mariah May is in a contract year. Sources also believe that her deal is up in the summer which keeps the projected WWE-arrival date during that timespan given that she doesn’t have any option years attached to her deal.

Given the push that Mariah May received last year, a contract-year option makes sense with AEW always having the intention to retain her. However, it’s safe to say her contract status within AEW became uncertain in recent weeks, following her AEW World Title loss to Toni Storm at AEW Revolution.