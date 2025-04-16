The two remaining spots for the ladder match to be contested at NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 have been finalized during the latest episode of NXT emanating from the WWE Performance Center. Plus, a couple of more matches have also been announced to finalize the biggest NXT premium live event of the year.

On the April 15 episode of NXT on The CW, Lola Vice defeated Tatum Paxley, and Thea Hail defeated Karmen Petrovic to qualify for the NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT Stand and Deliver 2025. This match marked the in-ring return of Hail after being sidelined for the past several weeks. The two joined Kelani Jordan, Sol Ruca, Izzi Dame, and Zaria in the ladder bout.

A number-one contender’s match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles is also set for will also go down at NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 pre-show, with the lineup being: Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley.

It’s been announced that the winners of this bout will get a shot at the Women’s Tag titles on Tuesday, April 22 WWE NXT TV episode. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the current champions, but they will defend the belts against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41 on Sunday.

Speaking of the tag titles, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger survived the number-one contender’s tag team gauntlet match on Tuesday’s NXT episode to advance to NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 to challenge Fraxiom’s Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag titles.

In another title bout, Ethan Page will challenge Ricky Saints for the WWE North American title. Page won a number-one contender’s match on Tuesday’s WWE NXT to advance to the title bout. Before earning the contender’s spot, Saints laid Page out in the ring.

WWE NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 premium live event will take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada, just hours before Wrestlemania 41 Night One. The announced match card for the show to be streamed through Peacock in the United States and Netflix in the rest of the world goes as follows,

– Triple Threat Match For The NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans

– Fatal-4-Way Match for NXT Women’s Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker

– NXT North American Championship: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page

– Ladder Match for Vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship: Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame vs. Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail

– NXT Tag Team Championship: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

– The D’Angelo Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and Luca Crusifino) vs. Darkstate (Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, and/or Osiris Griffin)

– NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 Pre-show Women’s Tag Team Championship number-one contender’s match: Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade vs. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley vs. Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne