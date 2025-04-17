Starting earlier this year, Stephanie McMahon has made quite a few appearances on WWE programming although she’s not back in board as a WWE official. For the time being, she’s playing the role of host for a couple of interview-based shows with WWE Superstars and more and that role will continue.

After news broke out in February about Stephanie McMahon presenting a new podcast in the WWE, the whereabouts of the show have been confirmed in the latest. WWE confirmed, last night that the show will be named “What’s Your Story?” and it will launch tonight (April 17) with UFC boss Dana White appearing as the first guest. New episodes will be released, per week, afterward.

It has also been noted that this podcast will be hosted by Stephanie McMahon alongside her best friend Elyse, and they’ll be joined by guests from the sports, business, and entertainment circuit, as those successful personas will go through their journey in life and career to influence people.

“Along the way, Steph will share never-before-heard stories about her own journey, professional career, growing up in the WWE, and more. New episodes will be available across all audio platforms and WWE’s YouTube channel, which has amassed more than 108 million subscribers,” the press release from WWE stated.

Stephanie McMahon’s podcast is part of WWE-Fanatics collaboration

Stephanie McMahon’s podcast is being presented as a joint venture from WWE & Fanatics, which recently commenced with the Raw Recap podcast hosted by Sam Roberts & Megan Morant. A Cody Rhodes-hosted podcast titled “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” is also in the pipeline to be aired next month.

Stephanie McMahon expressed her thoughts on hosting a podcast for the WWE. Per her comments, the ongoing ESPN+ series “Stephanie’s Places,” where she speaks with WWE talent and legends, inspired her to offer something new as she came up with the idea of this podcast,

“‘Stephanie’s Places’ on ESPN+ inspired me to help tell the stories that shape who we are as people. This podcast is the perfect medium to do just that, in a very informal environment, where we can all just be ourselves.”