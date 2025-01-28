Former Indian opening batter Aakash Chopra felt that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should look to take a call on whether Pakistan would host the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place on January 19. He pointed out that the three stadiums are yet to be prepared for the event, and the ICC could risk the safety and security of the players and spectators if they continue to remain the hosts.

The three grounds, the Rawalpindi Stadium, the Gaddafi Stadium of Lahore, and the National Stadium of Karachi, were renovated for the games in Pakistan. India, however, will play all of their games at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that the ICC might have to consider the safety and security departments of the teams and the fans in case the grounds are not prepared by January 31.

“The truth is that their grounds are not getting ready at all. The best part I like is their sense of humor. Their reporters make very good videos. There is an undertone that they won’t be able to get anything ready. They are far behind the deadline. No matter how many people you employ, it will need the required time.” Aakash Chopra expressed this in the video.

Also Read: India’s Opener Creates History!! Becomes First Player To Do This In Women’s U19 T20 World Cup

“Pakistan is way behind the deadline. The videos always come about the Gaddafi Stadium. If your grounds are still not ready, if you don’t hand them over to the ICC on January 31 or give them underprepared, the ICC may have to take a call at some stage whether it’s right or wrong. Are we risking safety and security?” The renowned commentator addressed.

Aakash Chopra demands to shift the entire Champions Trophy 2025 in UAE

The biggest concern among all the three stadiums is with Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, which is supposed to host three games of the group stage, alongside the second semifinal and a potential final if India doesn’t qualify for the fixture.

The workers have been working day and night tirelessly for the construction. The biggest issue for them is the dense fog that has made it hard to work.

Aakash Chopra highlighted that there is still time left for the start of the Champions Trophy 2025, between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Karachi, but advised the ICC to consider a new decision where they could shift the entire tournament to the UAE, which is hosting a portion of the competition.

“20 days might remain after that, but the assessment will still have to be done whether they should keep it there only as Dubai is ready. The UAE is fully ready, you can add Sharjah and Abu Dhabi also to that.” The Delhi opener shed light.

Also Read: Aakash Chopra Seeks Mohammed Shami’s ‘Actual Status’ After Veteran’s Absence In England T20Is

There had been a few reports that Rohit Sharma could be attending the opening ceremony of the Champions Trophy 2025 a few days before the first game. Chopra claimed that the preparation of the venues is more important than issues like Rohit attending the pre-tournament photoshoot in the neighboring country.

“So it’s going to be a big question whether Pakistan will be able to get ready. I am not going to focus on the unnecessary gossip about whether Rohit will go or not for the photo shoot, whether India will write Pakistan on their jerseys, and all of that, but the real thing is whether Pakistan will get ready in time to host the tournament.” Aakash Chopra concluded.

The experienced campaigner also realized that he could only make judgments based on the news coming from Pakistan, adding the videos and images he has seen thus far aren’t promising.