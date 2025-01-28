India’s 19-year-old right-handed opening batter, Gongadi Trisha, registered his name in the record book on January 28 against Scotland at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. She has become the first player in the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup to celebrate a century. The right-handed batter achieved the feat during their Super Six game of the event.

India’s young batter was in good touch in the tournament with scores of 40 and unbeaten 49 runs against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, respectively. In the last affair, she also picked up a solitary wicket. Her century came with a single on the last ball of the 18th over, which was bowled by Scotland’s spinner Maisie Maceira.

She required just 53 balls to celebrate the century, to remain unbeaten on 110 runs in 59 balls, and helped the blue brigade post a total of 208 runs on the board for the loss of one wicket in the allotted 20 overs.

Also Read: Karnataka Squad vs Haryana In Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Revealed; Seasoned Opener Returns

During her stay at the crease, Trisha nailed four over boundaries and 13 boundaries before adding 147 runs for the first wickets with an opening partner, G Kamalini (51 runs in 42 deliveries) in 13.3 overs and another 61 runs for the second wicket stand with Sanika Chalke, who could manage 29 runs in 20 deliveries.

India’s Gongadi Trisha celebrates the first-ever century in women’s U-19 World Cup history

“I am very happy.” India’s opener expressed her performance during the mid-innings interview as the Niki Prasad-led side finished with 208 runs for the loss of just one wicket in their allotted 20 overs.

They have already qualified for the semifinals of the ongoing tournament after winning all of the four encounters that they have played so far.

The 110-run knock on January 28 has also taken Trisha to the number one position in the list of the leading run-getters of the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup 2025. The youngster has dominated with 230 runs besides her name in the five encounters that she has been part of so far.

Davina Sarah T Perrin of England is in second place with 131 runs in four games. If Trisha goes on to collect at least 68 more runs in the upcoming few matches, then she will break the previous record of Shweta Sehrawat of scoring the most runs in a single season of the Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup.

During the inaugural edition of the competition, which was played in 2023 in South Africa, Sehrawat played seven matches and gathered a total of 297 runs.

Also Read: Mohammad Siraj Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter

The Telangana-born didn’t make a bright start in the event, with just four runs for India in the first match against West Indies on January 19. She remained unbeaten on 27 in the second A match against Malaysia, in which they were asked to chase down 32 runs in 20 overs. In the recent auction of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in 2025, she was unsold despite having a price of just INR 10 lakh.

In the going clash, Scotland has already lost nine wickets for around 55 runs in the 13th over against India. Aayushi Shukla picked up four wickets for eight runs in three overs, while Vaishavi Sharma and Trisha bagged three wickets each. India is likely to face one of South Africa or Australia in the semifinal of the tournament on January 31 before the final takes place a day later in Kula Lumpur. Trisha will aim to carry the same touch in the last two potential games.