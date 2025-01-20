The former opening batter of India, Aakash Chopra, has been impressed with the incredible batting performances of Karun Nair in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. However, he has admitted that the selectors could not have picked under any circumstances for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place on February 19.

Aakash Chopra, in his YouTube video, wondered if Nair should have been picked in the Indian squad, replacing KL Rahul and Shubman Gill in the Champions Trophy squad, just because he had one exceptional season with the bat in the domestic tournament.

“There is an ongoing crusade that Karun Nair should have been in the team. Since he has scored so many runs, he said he is not knocking at the door but just breaking it down. I saw somewhere where it was said that KL Rahul should be dropped. He has an average of 58 at Nos. 4 and 5. He played well in the World Cup.” The former opener expressed in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Nair, representing Vidarbha, ended the VHT 2024-25 as the leading run-getter of the event with the help of 779 runs in eight innings at an average of 389.50 and a strike rate of 124.04, shouldering on five centuries and one half-century at the best score of unbeaten 163 runs.

“Someone said Shubman Gill should be dropped. It’s a joke going on that someone who has been performing consistently should be kicked out, and someone else should be brought in. Karun Nair’s one-year Vijay Hazare performance has been outstanding.” Aakash Chopra added.

“Such performances should be noticed, but are you going to pick someone based on one Vijay Hazare performance? Will it be right as it’s just one tournament?” The former opener of Delhi highlighted.

Aakash Chopra reflects on Karun Nair’s performance in the past few seasons

Gill was the leading run-getter in the 50-over format in 2023 when the right-handed batter smacked 1584 runs in 29 innings at an average of 63.36 and a strike rate of more than 105, thanks to five centuries and nine half-centuries at the best score of 208 runs against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Rahul was the eighth-highest run-getter in the 2023 ODI World Cup, recording 452 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 90.76, with the help of one century and two half-centuries.

Aakash Chopra reflected that Nair’s numbers in the last season were decent, while he couldn’t get an opportunity to play in the 2022-23 season after being dropped from Karnataka and changed his base to Vidarbha.

“I tried to find out how his numbers have been. 2024-25 has been exceptional. He has scored 779 runs in nine matches at an average of 389.50, in which he has struck five centuries. He took the team to the final.” The Uttar Pradesh-born remarked.

The only other place in the middle order was of Shreyas Iyer for India, who also cracked 325 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 131.47, shouldering on two centuries.

“However, how was his 2023-2024? He scored 230 runs in seven innings, which is okay. He has a good average of 46.00, as he remained not out twice. He wasn’t there at all in 2022-23, as he got dropped from Karnataka. He had almost left cricket, but the family asked him to play by going to a different place and finding new pastures.” Aakash Chopra noted.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Nair managed only 79 runs at an average of below 20 in five games for Karnataka in 2021-22. He shed light on the selectors making the right call, as selection doesn’t happen by popular vote.