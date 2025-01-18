A captains’ meet is something to look forward to before the start of any ICC events, and it’s nothing new before the beginning of Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to start on February 19. The question stands if Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, would now make his trip to Pakistan for that program despite them not playing a single game in the country.

For the last two months, there was a heavy tussle between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the decision to lock the venue for the tournament. The PCB wasn’t in favor of losing the chance to host an ICC tournament for the first time after nearly three decades.

But the Indian side was not going to accept their trip to the other side of the border, keeping the security reasons before them. The International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to play the competition for the Blue Brigade at the Dubai International Stadium. This also resulted in the Green Brigade allowing to play all of the future events in neutral venues if they are hosted by India.

Rohit Sharma and BCCI are yet to receive proposals for the captain’s meet of Champions Trophy 2025

Before the Champions Trophy, the eight captains of the participating teams will be meeting on either February 17 or 18. There is still no clarity on whether the meet will take place by Rohit Sharma, who will be preparing for their tournament opener against Bangladesh.

The new secretary of the BCCI, Devajit Saikia, has provided an update on the participation of Rohit Sharma in the captain’s meet. In the recent interaction, he was asked to give an update on the recent development, he informed that the board is yet to get such a proposal on Rohit Sharma’s invitation.

“We haven’t got any such proposal. This hasn’t been part of our discussions with the ICC.” Saikia told the Telegraph.

The source of the same newspaper has claimed that it would be a very delicate situation and that would be on the Indian side to find a solution, given the PCB would be enjoying the benefit of being the home side.

“This is a very delicate situation, and every step has to be taken after judging its repercussions. India has to find a compromise formula to solve the crisis since Pakistan will enjoy certain benefits by being the host.” The reports addressed.

The PCB has already made it very clear to the ICC that the opening ceremony would be taking place only in Pakistan, featuring all teams and their captains. They also highlighted that the three Indian nationals, who were part of the ICC delegation and came to Pakistan, were promptly issued visas once the world body sent their names to the PCB.

Rohit Sharma will be eager to do well in the UAE, where he has already smashed 317 runs in five innings at an average of 105.67 and a strike rate of 93.51 with the help of two fifties and one century. He has enjoyed Pakistan as an opponent in the format with 873 runs in 19 innings at 51.35.

Rohit Sharma will have so much responsibility on his shoulders after a tough time in the BGT 2024-25. He will be aiming to follow the heroics of the T20 World Cup 2024 and take India a step better than the 2017 Champions Trophy when they finished as the runners-up, losing the final to the arch-rivals.